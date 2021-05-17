Trending:
Nationals face Chicago, aim to build on Fedde’s strong performance

By The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Washington Nationals (16-20, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (19-20, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jon Lester (0-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (1-3, 4.50 ERA, .88 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -148, Nationals +131; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Erick Fedde. Fedde pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with four strikeouts against Arizona.

The Cubs are 13-8 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .397 this season. Kris Bryant leads the club with a .636 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Nationals have gone 7-10 away from home. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .319 is fourth in the National League. Josh Harrison leads the lineup with an OBP of .381.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with 10 home runs and is batting .303.

Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 17 extra base hits and 20 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .248 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Nationals: 4-6, .267 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Alec Mills: (lower back), Shelby Miller: (back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

