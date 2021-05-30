Trending:
Nationals look to stop 3-game skid against Brewers

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Milwaukee Brewers (27-25, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (21-27, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (3-2, 1.41 ERA, .70 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (4-3, 2.27 ERA, .85 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Nationals are 13-14 on their home turf. Washington leads the National League in hitting with a .253 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .307.

The Brewers are 15-11 in road games. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .211 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the club with an average of .288.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-2. Brent Suter secured his fifth victory and Luis Urias went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Daniel Hudson took his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Nationals with 27 RBIs and is batting .307.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with nine home runs and is batting .248.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by five runs

Brewers: 6-4, .212 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Will Harris: (hand), Erick Fedde: (undisclosed), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Victor Robles: (ankle), Luis Garcia: (hamstring).

Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (calf), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

