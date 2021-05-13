Trending:
Nationals look to stop 4-game losing streak against Phillies

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Philadelphia Phillies (20-17, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (13-19, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-3, 7.36 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -103, Phillies -113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Nationals are 5-9 against the rest of their division. The Washington offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .318.

The Phillies have gone 10-10 against division opponents. Philadelphia’s lineup has 41 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads the club with eight homers.

The Phillies won the last meeting 5-2. Jose Alvarado earned his third victory and Odubel Herrera went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Brad Hand took his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Nationals with 15 RBIs and is batting .318.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with eight home runs and is slugging .475.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .239 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored by three runs

Phillies: 7-3, .247 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (left elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Roman Quinn: (finger), Matt Joyce: (calf), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Didi Gregorius: (elbow), J.T. Realmuto: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

