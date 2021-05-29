On Air: Federal News Network program
NBA Daily Playoff Daily Glance

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 4:11 pm
All Times Eastern
xif necessary
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Saturday, May 22

Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT

Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103

Brooklyn 104, Boston 93

Portland 123, Denver 109

Sunday, May 23

Philadelphia 125, Washington 118

Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90

Atlanta 107, New York 105

Memphis 112, Utah 109

Monday, May 24

Milwaukee 132, Miami 98

Denver 128, Portland 109

Tuesday, May 25

Brooklyn 130, Boston 108

L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102

Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121

Wednesday, May 26

Philadelphia 120, Washington 95, Philadelphia leads series 2-0

New York 101, Atlanta 92

Utah 141, Memphis 129, series tied 1-1

Thursday, May 27

Milwaukee 113, Miami 84, Milwaukee leads series 3-0

L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95, Lakers lead series 2-1

Denver 120, Portland 115, Denver leads series 2-1

Friday, May 28

Atlanta 105, New York 94, Atlanta leads series 2-1

Boston 125, Brooklyn 119, Brooklyn leads series 2-1

L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108, Dallas leads series 2-1

Saturday, May 29

Milwaukee 120, Miami 103, Milwaukee advances

Denver at Portland, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 30

New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, May 31

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1

Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA

x-Atlanta at New York, TBA

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA

x-Memphis at Utah, TBA

Thursday, June 3

x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBA

x-Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBA

x-Denver at Portland, TBA

Friday, June 4

x-Philadelphia at Washington, TBA

x-New York at Atlanta, TBA

x-L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBA

x-Utah at Memphis, TBA

Saturday, June 5

x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBA

x-L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBA

x-Portland at Denver, TBA

Sunday, June 6

x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA

x-Atlanta at New York, TBA

x-Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA

x-Memphis at Utah, TBA

