NBA Daily Playoff Daily Glance

|All Times Eastern
|xif necessary
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7)
|Saturday, May 22
Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT
Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103
Brooklyn 104, Boston 93
Portland 123, Denver 109
Philadelphia 125, Washington 118
Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90
Atlanta 107, New York 105
Memphis 112, Utah 109
Milwaukee 132, Miami 98
Denver 128, Portland 109
Brooklyn 130, Boston 108
L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102
Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121
Philadelphia 120, Washington 95, Philadelphia leads series 2-0
New York 101, Atlanta 92
Utah 141, Memphis 129, series tied 1-1
Milwaukee 113, Miami 84, Milwaukee leads series 3-0
L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95, Lakers lead series 2-1
Denver 120, Portland 115, Denver leads series 2-1
Atlanta 105, New York 94, Atlanta leads series 2-1
Boston 125, Brooklyn 119, Brooklyn leads series 2-1
L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108, Dallas leads series 2-1
Milwaukee 120, Miami 103, Milwaukee advances
Denver at Portland, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA
x-Atlanta at New York, TBA
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA
x-Memphis at Utah, TBA
x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBA
x-Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBA
x-Denver at Portland, TBA
x-Philadelphia at Washington, TBA
x-New York at Atlanta, TBA
x-L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBA
x-Utah at Memphis, TBA
x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBA
x-L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBA
x-Portland at Denver, TBA
x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA
x-Atlanta at New York, TBA
x-Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA
x-Memphis at Utah, TBA
