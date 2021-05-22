On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

NBA Daily Playoff Daily Glance

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 5:05 pm
2 min read
      
All Times Eastern
xif necessary
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Saturday, May 22

Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 4:30 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, May 24

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25

Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 10 p.m.

Thursday, May 27

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, May 28

New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 29

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 30

New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, May 31

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1

x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBA

x-Miami at Milwaukee, TBA

x-L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBA

x-Portland at Denver, TBA

Wednesday, June 2

x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA

x-Atlanta at New York, TBA

x-Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA

x-Memphis at Utah, TBA

Thursday, June 3

x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBA

x-Milwaukee at Miami, TBA

x-Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBA

x-Denver at Portland, TBA

Friday, June 4

x-Philadelphia at Washington, TBA

x-New York at Atlanta, TBA

x-L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBA

x-Utah at Memphis, TBA

Saturday, June 5

x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBA

x-Miami at Milwaukee, TBA

x-L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBA

x-Portland at Denver, TBA

Sunday, June 6

x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA ‘

x-Atlanta at New York, TBA

x-Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA

x-Memphis at Utah, TBA

