NBA Daily Playoff Daily Glance

|All Times Eastern
|xif necessary
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7)
|Saturday, May 22
Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT, Milwaukee leads series 1-0
Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103, Dallas leads series 1-0
Brooklyn 104, Boston 93, Brooklyn, leads the series 1-0
Portland 123, Denver 109, Portland leads the series 1-0
Philadelphia 125, Washington 118, Philadelphia leads series 1-0
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 10 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 4 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBA
x-Miami at Milwaukee, TBA
x-L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBA
x-Portland at Denver, TBA
x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA
x-Atlanta at New York, TBA
x-Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA
x-Memphis at Utah, TBA
x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBA
x-Milwaukee at Miami, TBA
x-Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBA
x-Denver at Portland, TBA
x-Philadelphia at Washington, TBA
x-New York at Atlanta, TBA
x-L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBA
x-Utah at Memphis, TBA
x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBA
x-Miami at Milwaukee, TBA
x-L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBA
x-Portland at Denver, TBA
x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA ‘
x-Atlanta at New York, TBA
x-Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA
x-Memphis at Utah, TBA
