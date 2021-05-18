Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBA Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 11:34 pm
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
PLAY-IN
Play-in First Round
Eastern Conference
Tuesday, May 18

Indiana 144, Charlotte 117

Boston 118, Washington 100

Western Conference
Wednesday, May 19

San Antonio at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.
Play-in Second Round
Eastern Conference
Thursday, May 20

Indiana at Washington, 8 p.m.

Western Conference
Friday, May 21

San Antonio-Memphis winner at Golden State-L.A. Lakers loser, TBA

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Begins Saturday, May 22
Times TBA
Eastern Conference

Philadelphia vs. TBD

Atlanta at New York

Miami at Milwaukee

Brooklyn vs. TBD

Western Conference

Utah vs. TBD

Dallas at L.A. Clippers

        Read more: Sports News

Portland at Denver

Phoenix vs. TBD

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

TBD

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Conference Semifinals winners, TBA

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Conference Finals winners, TBA

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fish and Wildlife release manatee back into the wild after completion of research