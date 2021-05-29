NBA Playoff Glance

All Times Eastern PLAY-IN Play-in First Round Eastern Conference Tuesday, May 18

Indiana 144, Charlotte 117

Boston 118, Washington 100

Western Conference Wednesday, May 19

Memphis 100, San Antonio 96

L.A. Lakers 103, Golden State 100

Play-in Second Round Eastern Conference Thursday, May 20

Washington 142, Indiana 115

Western Conference Friday, May 21

Memphis 117, Golden State 112, OT

___

FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7) x-if necessary Eastern Conference Philadelphia 2, Washington 0

Sunday, May 23: Philadelphia 125, Washington 118

Wednesday, May 26: Philadelphia 120, Washington 95

Saturday, May 29: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Monday, May 31: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 2: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD

x-Friday, June 4: Philadelphia at Washington, TBD

x-Sunday, June 6: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD

Brooklyn 2, Boston 1

Saturday, May 22: Brooklyn 104, Boston 93

Tuesday, May 25: Brooklyn 130, Boston 108

Friday, May 28: Boston 125, Brooklyn 119

Sunday, May 30: Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD

x-Thursday, June 3: Brooklyn at Boston, TBD

x-Saturday, June 5: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD

Milwaukee 3, Miami 0

Saturday, May 22: Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT

Monday, May 24: Milwaukee 132, Miami 98

Thursday, May 27: Milwaukee 113, Miami 84

Saturday, May 29: Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 p.m.

x-Tuesday, June 1: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD

x-Thursday, June 3: Milwaukee at Miami, TBD

x-Saturday, June 5: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD

Atlanta 2, New York 1

Sunday, May 23: Atlanta 107, New York 105

Wednesday, May 26: New York 101, Atlanta 92

Friday, May 28: Atlanta 105, New York 94

Sunday, May 30: New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2: Atlanta at New York, 4:30 p.m.

x-Friday, June 4: New York at Atlanta, TBD

x-Sunday, June 6: Atlanta at New York, TBD

Western Conference Memphis 1, Utah 1

Sunday, May 23: Memphis 112, Utah 109

Wednesday, May 26: Utah 141, Memphis 129

Saturday, May 29: Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, May 31: Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2: Memphis at Utah, TBD

x-Friday, June 4: Utah at Memphis, TBD

x-Sunday, June 6: Memphis at Utah, TBD

L.A. Lakers 2, Phoenix 1

Sunday, May 23: Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90

Tuesday, May 25: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102

Thursday, May 27: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95

Sunday, May 30: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix. TBD

x-Thursday, June 3: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBD

x-Saturday, June 5: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBD

Denver 2, Portland 1

Saturday, May 22: Portland 123, Denver 109

Monday, May 24: Denver 128, Portland 109

Thursday, May 27: Denver 120, Portland 115

Saturday, May 29: Denver at Portland, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1: Portland at Denver, TBD

x-Thursday, June 3: Denver at Portland, TBD

x-Saturday, June 5: Portland at Denver, TBD

Dallas 2, L.A. Clippers 1

Saturday, May 22: Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103

Tuesday, May 25: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121

Friday, May 28: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108

Sunday, May 30: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD

x-Friday, June 4: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBD

x-Sunday, June 6: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD

___

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

TBD

CONFERENCE FINALS

Conference Semifinals winners, TBA

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Conference Finals winners, TBA

