NBA Playoff Glance

|PLAY-IN
|Play-in First Round
|Eastern Conference
|Tuesday, May 18
Indiana 144, Charlotte 117
Boston 118, Washington 100
|Western Conference
|Wednesday, May 19
Memphis 100, San Antonio 96
L.A. Lakers 103, Golden State 100
|Play-in Second Round
|Eastern Conference
|Thursday, May 20
Washington 142, Indiana 115
|Western Conference
|Friday, May 21
Memphis 117, Golden State 112, OT
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Eastern Conference
|Philadelphia 2, Washington 0
Sunday, May 23: Philadelphia 125, Washington 118
Wednesday, May 26: Philadelphia 120, Washington 95
Saturday, May 29: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Monday, May 31: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 2: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD
x-Friday, June 4: Philadelphia at Washington, TBD
x-Sunday, June 6: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD
Saturday, May 22: Brooklyn 104, Boston 93
Tuesday, May 25: Brooklyn 130, Boston 108
Friday, May 28: Boston 125, Brooklyn 119
Sunday, May 30: Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1: Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
x-Thursday, June 3: Brooklyn at Boston, TBD
x-Saturday, June 5: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD
Saturday, May 22: Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT
Monday, May 24: Milwaukee 132, Miami 98
Thursday, May 27: Milwaukee 113, Miami 84
Saturday, May 29: Milwaukee 120, Miami 103
Sunday, May 23: Atlanta 107, New York 105
Wednesday, May 26: New York 101, Atlanta 92
Friday, May 28: Atlanta 105, New York 94
Sunday, May 30: New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2: Atlanta at New York, 4:30 p.m.
x-Friday, June 4: New York at Atlanta, TBD
x-Sunday, June 6: Atlanta at New York, TBD
|Western Conference
|Memphis 1, Utah 1
Sunday, May 23: Memphis 112, Utah 109
Wednesday, May 26: Utah 141, Memphis 129
Saturday, May 29: Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
Monday, May 31: Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2: Memphis at Utah, TBD
x-Friday, June 4: Utah at Memphis, TBD
x-Sunday, June 6: Memphis at Utah, TBD
Sunday, May 23: Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90
Tuesday, May 25: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102
Thursday, May 27: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95
Sunday, May 30: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
x-Thursday, June 3: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBD
x-Saturday, June 5: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBD
Saturday, May 22: Portland 123, Denver 109
Monday, May 24: Denver 128, Portland 109
Thursday, May 27: Denver 120, Portland 115
Saturday, May 29: Portland 115, Denver 95
Tuesday, June 1: Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
x-Thursday, June 3: Denver at Portland, TBD
x-Saturday, June 5: Portland at Denver, TBD
|Dallas 2, L.A. Clippers 1
Saturday, May 22: Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103
Tuesday, May 25: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121
Friday, May 28: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108
Sunday, May 30: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD
x-Friday, June 4: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBD
x-Sunday, June 6: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD
(Best-of-7)
CONFERENCE FINALS
Conference Semifinals winners, TBA
(Best-of-7)
Conference Finals winners, TBA
