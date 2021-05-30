Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBA Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 12:01 am
2 min read
      
All Times Eastern
PLAY-IN
Play-in First Round
Eastern Conference
Tuesday, May 18

Indiana 144, Charlotte 117

Boston 118, Washington 100

Western Conference
Wednesday, May 19

Memphis 100, San Antonio 96

L.A. Lakers 103, Golden State 100

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.
Play-in Second Round
Eastern Conference
Thursday, May 20

Washington 142, Indiana 115

Western Conference
Friday, May 21

Memphis 117, Golden State 112, OT

___

FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia 3, Washington 0

Sunday, May 23: Philadelphia 125, Washington 118

Wednesday, May 26: Philadelphia 120, Washington 95

Saturday, May 29: Philadelphia 132, Washington 103

Monday, May 31: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 2: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD

        Read more: Sports News

x-Friday, June 4: Philadelphia at Washington, TBD

x-Sunday, June 6: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD

Brooklyn 2, Boston 1

Saturday, May 22: Brooklyn 104, Boston 93

Tuesday, May 25: Brooklyn 130, Boston 108

Friday, May 28: Boston 125, Brooklyn 119

Sunday, May 30: Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1: Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

x-Thursday, June 3: Brooklyn at Boston, TBD

x-Saturday, June 5: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD

Milwaukee 4, Miami 0

Saturday, May 22: Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT

Monday, May 24: Milwaukee 132, Miami 98

Thursday, May 27: Milwaukee 113, Miami 84

Saturday, May 29: Milwaukee 120, Miami 103

Atlanta 2, New York 1

Sunday, May 23: Atlanta 107, New York 105

Wednesday, May 26: New York 101, Atlanta 92

Friday, May 28: Atlanta 105, New York 94

Sunday, May 30: New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2: Atlanta at New York, 4:30 p.m.

x-Friday, June 4: New York at Atlanta, TBD

x-Sunday, June 6: Atlanta at New York, TBD

Western Conference
Utah 2, Memphis 1

Sunday, May 23: Memphis 112, Utah 109

Wednesday, May 26: Utah 141, Memphis 129

Saturday, May 29: Utah 121, Memphis 111

Monday, May 31: Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2: Memphis at Utah, TBD

x-Friday, June 4: Utah at Memphis, TBD

x-Sunday, June 6: Memphis at Utah, TBD

L.A. Lakers 2, Phoenix 1

Sunday, May 23: Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90

Tuesday, May 25: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102

Thursday, May 27: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95

Sunday, May 30: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

x-Thursday, June 3: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBD

x-Saturday, June 5: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBD

Denver 2, Portland 2

Saturday, May 22: Portland 123, Denver 109

Monday, May 24: Denver 128, Portland 109

Thursday, May 27: Denver 120, Portland 115

Saturday, May 29: Portland 115, Denver 95

Tuesday, June 1: Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 3: Denver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

x-Saturday, June 5: Portland at Denver, TBD

Dallas 2, L.A. Clippers 1

Saturday, May 22: Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103

Tuesday, May 25: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121

Friday, May 28: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108

Sunday, May 30: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBD

Wednesday, June 2: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD

x-Friday, June 4: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBD

x-Sunday, June 6: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD

___

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

TBD

CONFERENCE FINALS

Conference Semifinals winners, TBA

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Conference Finals winners, TBA

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor