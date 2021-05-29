On Air: Meet the Press
NC State beats Georgia Tech 8-1 in ACC semifinals

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 8:41 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tyler McDonough and Luca Tresh hit home runs and No. 3-seed North Carolina State beat second-seeded Georgia Tech 8-1 in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

N.C. State will face ninth-seeded Duke (31-20) in the championship game on Sunday. The Blue Devils are on an 11-game winning streak and will be making the program’s first championship appearance.

Starter Sam Highfill (6-2) gave up a run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings for the Wolfpack (30-16). Evan Justice took it from there for his ninth save of the season.

Kevin Parada appeared to have helped the Yellow Jackets (29-23) close the deficit to 4-3 on a two-run home run in bottom of sixth, but it was ruled a foul ball after video review.

Georgia Tech starter Marquis Grissom Jr. (1-2) walked four and gave up four runs in 3 2/3 innings.

