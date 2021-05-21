Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NCAA Division I Softball Regionals Glance

By The Associated Press
May 21, 2021 11:00 pm
5 min read
      
All Times EDT
(Double elimination; x-if necessary)
Norman (Okla.) Regional
Friday, May 21

Game 1 – Wichita State 9, Texas A&M 7

Game 2 – Oklahoma vs. Morgan State, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

Game 3 – Wichita State vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 4 – Texas A&M vs. Game 2 loser, 6:30 p.m.

        Insight by Axonius: Experts from FEMA, CBP and CISA will explore possible strategies for dealing with cyber assets in this free webinar.

Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 6:30 p.m.

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Regional
Friday, May 21

Clemson 8, Troy 0

Alabama 9, Alabama State 0

Saturday, May 22

Game 3 – Clemson (43-6) vs. Alabama (45-7), noon

Game 4 – Troy (36-16) vs. Alabama State (19-28), 2:30 9.m.

Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.

Seattle Regional
Friday, May 21

Michigan 2, Seattle 0

Washington vs. Portland State, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

Game 3 – Michigan vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 4 – Seattle vs. Game 2 loser, 8:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 10:30 p.m.

Lexington (Ky.) Regional
Friday, May 21

Notre Dame 3, Miami (Ohio) 2

Kentucky 3, Northwestern 2

Saturday, May 22

Kentucky (40-13) vs. Notre Dame (32-13), noon

Miami (Ohio) (46-9) vs. Northwestern (29-16), 2:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.

Knoxville (Tenn.) Regional
Friday, May 21

Tennessee 8, Eastern Kentucky 1

James Madison 4, Liberty 3, 10 innings

Saturday, May 22

Tennessee (42-13) vs. James Madison (35-1), noon

Eastern Kentucky (35-16) vs. Liberty (42-14), 2:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.

Tucson (Ariz.) Regional
Friday, May 21

Mississippi 5, Villanova 1

Arizona vs. UMBC, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

Game 3 – Mississippi vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 4 – Villanova vs. Game 2 loser, 7:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 10:30 p.m.

Columbia (Mo.) Regional
Friday, May 21

N. Iowa 8, Iowa State 0

Missouri vs. UIC

Saturday, May 22

Game 3 – N. Iowa 8 vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 4 – Iowa State vs. Game 2 loser, 4:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.

Fayetteville (Ark.) Regional
Friday, May 17

Arkansas 8, Manhattan 0

South Dakota State 7, Stanford 1

Saturday, May 22

Game 3 – Arkansas (41-9) vs. South Dakota State (49-6), 2 p.m.

Game 4 – Manhattan (21-14) vs. Stanford (31-27), 4:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 6:30 p.m.

Stillwater (Okla.) Regional
Friday, May 21

Oklahom State 10, Campbell 0

Mississippi St. 3, Boston U. 1

Saturday, May 22

Game 3 – Oklahoma State (43-9) vs. Mississippi St. (34-23), 2 p.m.

Game 4 – Campbell (27-18) vs. Boston U. (36-3), 4:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.

Baton Rouge (La.) Regional
Friday, May 21

LSU 10, McNeese 2

Louisiana-Lafayette 1, George Washington 0, 11 innings

Saturday, May 22

Game 3 – LSU (33-19) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (45-10), 3 p.m.

Game 4 – McNeese (34-25) vs. George Washington (37-10), 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.

Austin (Texas) Regional
Friday, May 21

Texas 12, St. Francis (Pa.) 0

Texas State 5, Oregon 1

Saturday, May 22

Game 3 – Texas (40-11) vs. Texas State (38-12), 2 p.m.

Game 4 – St. Francis (Pa.) (40-9) vs. Oregon (37-15), 4:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 7:30 p.m.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional
Friday, May 21

UCF 5, Auburn 4

Florida State 6, Kennesaw State 2

Saturday, May 22

Game 3 – Florida State (40-10-1) vs. UCF (40-17-1), noon

Game 4 – Auburn (27-23) vs. Kennesaw State (26-25), 2:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.

Athens (Ga.) Regional
Friday, May 21

Duke 2, UNC-Greensboro 0

Georgia 11, W. Kentucky 3

Saturday, May 22

Game 3 – Duke (43-10) vs. Georgia (30-21), noon

Game 4 – UNC-Greensboro (34-16) vs. W. Kentucky (31-14), 2:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.

Tempe (Ariz.) Regional
Thursday, May 20

Arizona State 7, S. Illinois 4

Virginia Tech 5, BYU 2

Friday, May 21

Virginia Tech 8, Arizona State 2

BYU 7, S. Illinois 2, S. Illinois eliminated

Arizona State (33-15) vs. BYU (37-17), 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

Game 6 – Virginia Tech (35-13) vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 8:30 p.m.

Gainesville (Fla.) Regional
Friday, May 21

S. Alabama 2, Baylor 0

Florida 1, South Florida 0

Saturday, May 22

Game 3 – South Alabama (30-19) vs. Florida (43-9), 2 p.m.

Game 4 – Baylor (27-21) vs. South Florida (29-18), 4:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Regional
Friday, May 21

Fresno State 3, Minnesota 0

Long Beach State (30-9) vs. UCLA (41-4), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

Game 3 – Fresno State (37-10) vs. Game 2 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4 – Minnesota (29-12) vs. Game 2 loser, 7 p.m.

Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds