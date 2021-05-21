NCAA Division I Softball Regionals Glance

|All Times EDT
|(Double elimination; x-if necessary)
|Norman (Okla.) Regional
|Friday, May 21
Game 1 – Wichita State 9, Texas A&M 7
Game 2 – Oklahoma vs. Morgan State, 8:30 p.m.
Game 3 – Wichita State vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 4 – Texas A&M vs. Game 2 loser, 6:30 p.m.
Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 6:30 p.m.
|Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Regional
|Friday, May 21
Clemson 8, Troy 0
Alabama 9, Alabama State 0
Game 3 – Clemson (43-6) vs. Alabama (45-7), noon
Game 4 – Troy (36-16) vs. Alabama State (19-28), 2:30 9.m.
Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.
|Seattle Regional
|Friday, May 21
Michigan 2, Seattle 0
Washington vs. Portland State, 10:30 p.m.
Game 3 – Michigan vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4 – Seattle vs. Game 2 loser, 8:30 p.m.
Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 10 p.m.
Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 10:30 p.m.
|Lexington (Ky.) Regional
|Friday, May 21
Notre Dame 3, Miami (Ohio) 2
Kentucky 3, Northwestern 2
Kentucky (40-13) vs. Notre Dame (32-13), noon
Miami (Ohio) (46-9) vs. Northwestern (29-16), 2:30 p.m.
Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.
|Knoxville (Tenn.) Regional
|Friday, May 21
Tennessee 8, Eastern Kentucky 1
James Madison 4, Liberty 3, 10 innings
Tennessee (42-13) vs. James Madison (35-1), noon
Eastern Kentucky (35-16) vs. Liberty (42-14), 2:30 p.m.
Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.
|Tucson (Ariz.) Regional
|Friday, May 21
Mississippi 5, Villanova 1
Arizona vs. UMBC, 8:30 p.m.
Game 3 – Mississippi vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 4 – Villanova vs. Game 2 loser, 7:30 p.m.
Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 10 p.m.
Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 10:30 p.m.
|Columbia (Mo.) Regional
|Friday, May 21
N. Iowa 8, Iowa State 0
Missouri vs. UIC
Game 3 – N. Iowa 8 vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 4 – Iowa State vs. Game 2 loser, 4:30 p.m.
Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.
|Fayetteville (Ark.) Regional
|Friday, May 17
Arkansas 8, Manhattan 0
South Dakota State 7, Stanford 1
Game 3 – Arkansas (41-9) vs. South Dakota State (49-6), 2 p.m.
Game 4 – Manhattan (21-14) vs. Stanford (31-27), 4:30 p.m.
Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 6:30 p.m.
|Stillwater (Okla.) Regional
|Friday, May 21
Oklahom State 10, Campbell 0
Mississippi St. 3, Boston U. 1
Game 3 – Oklahoma State (43-9) vs. Mississippi St. (34-23), 2 p.m.
Game 4 – Campbell (27-18) vs. Boston U. (36-3), 4:30 p.m.
Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.
|Baton Rouge (La.) Regional
|Friday, May 21
LSU 10, McNeese 2
Louisiana-Lafayette 1, George Washington 0, 11 innings
Game 3 – LSU (33-19) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (45-10), 3 p.m.
Game 4 – McNeese (34-25) vs. George Washington (37-10), 5:30 p.m.
Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 8 p.m.
Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.
|Austin (Texas) Regional
|Friday, May 21
Texas 12, St. Francis (Pa.) 0
Texas State 5, Oregon 1
Game 3 – Texas (40-11) vs. Texas State (38-12), 2 p.m.
Game 4 – St. Francis (Pa.) (40-9) vs. Oregon (37-15), 4:30 p.m.
Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 7:30 p.m.
|Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional
|Friday, May 21
UCF 5, Auburn 4
Florida State 6, Kennesaw State 2
Game 3 – Florida State (40-10-1) vs. UCF (40-17-1), noon
Game 4 – Auburn (27-23) vs. Kennesaw State (26-25), 2:30 p.m.
Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.
|Athens (Ga.) Regional
|Friday, May 21
Duke 2, UNC-Greensboro 0
Georgia 11, W. Kentucky 3
Game 3 – Duke (43-10) vs. Georgia (30-21), noon
Game 4 – UNC-Greensboro (34-16) vs. W. Kentucky (31-14), 2:30 p.m.
Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.
|Tempe (Ariz.) Regional
|Thursday, May 20
Arizona State 7, S. Illinois 4
Virginia Tech 5, BYU 2
Virginia Tech 8, Arizona State 2
BYU 7, S. Illinois 2, S. Illinois eliminated
Arizona State (33-15) vs. BYU (37-17), 9 p.m.
Game 6 – Virginia Tech (35-13) vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 8:30 p.m.
|Gainesville (Fla.) Regional
|Friday, May 21
S. Alabama 2, Baylor 0
Florida 1, South Florida 0
Game 3 – South Alabama (30-19) vs. Florida (43-9), 2 p.m.
Game 4 – Baylor (27-21) vs. South Florida (29-18), 4:30 p.m.
Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Regional
|Friday, May 21
Fresno State 3, Minnesota 0
Long Beach State (30-9) vs. UCLA (41-4), 7:30 p.m.
Game 3 – Fresno State (37-10) vs. Game 2 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 4 – Minnesota (29-12) vs. Game 2 loser, 7 p.m.
Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 9:30 p.m.
Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 8:30 p.m.
