NCAA Division I Softball Regionals Glance

|(Double elimination; x-if necessary)
|Norman (Okla.) Regional
|Friday, May 21
Game 1 – Wichita State 9, Texas A&M 7
Game 2 – Oklahoma 19, Morgan State 0
Oklahoma 7, Wichita State 5
Game 4 – Texas A&M (31-22) vs. Morgan State (24-16), 6:30 p.m.
Game 5 – Wichita State (40-12-1) vs. Game 4 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 6 – Oklahoma (47-2) vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 6:30 p.m.
|Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Regional
|Friday, May 21
Clemson 8, Troy 0
Alabama 9, Alabama State 0
Alabama 6, Clemson 0
Game 4 – Troy 8, Alabama State 0, Alabama State eliminated
Game 5 – Clemson (43-7) vs. Troy (37-16), 5 p.m.
Game 6 – Alabama (46-7 vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.
|Seattle Regional
|Friday, May 21
Michigan 2, Seattle 0
Washington 3, Portland State 0
Game 3 – Michigan (37-6) vs. Washington (42-11), 6 p.m.
Game 4 – Seattle (29-20) vs. Portland State (15-25), 8:30 p.m.
Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 10 p.m.
Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 10:30 p.m.
|Lexington (Ky.) Regional
|Friday, May 21
Notre Dame 3, Miami (Ohio) 2
Kentucky 3, Northwestern 2
Notre Dame 12, Kentucky 3, 5 innings
Northwestern 7, Miami (Ohio) 1, Miami eliminated
Game 5 – Kentucky (40-14) vs. Northwestern (30-16), 5 p.m.
Game 6 – Notre Dame (33-13) vs. Game 5 winner, noon
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.
|Knoxville (Tenn.) Regional
|Friday, May 21
Tennessee 8, Eastern Kentucky 1
James Madison 4, Liberty 3, 10 innings
James Madison 3, Tennessee 1
Liberty 5, Eastern Kentucky 1, Eastern Kentucky eliminated
Game 5 – Tennessee (42-14) vs. Liberty (43-14), 5 p.m.
Game 6 – James Madison (36-1) vs. Game 5 winner, noon
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.
|Tucson (Ariz.) Regional
|Friday, May 21
Mississippi 5, Villanova 1
Arizona 7 UMBC 0
Game 3 – Mississippi (36-20) vs. Arizona (37-13), 5 p.m.
Game 4 – Villanova (38-15) vs. UMBC (25-12), 7:30 p.m.
Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 10 p.m.
Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 10:30 p.m.
|Columbia (Mo.) Regional
|Friday, May 21
N. Iowa 8, Iowa State 0
Missouri 8, UIC 0
Missouri 4, N. Iowa 0
Iowa State 4, UIC 0, UIC eliminated
Game 5 – N. Iowa (32-19) vs. Iowa State (33-22), 7 p.m.
Game 6 – Missouri (40-15) vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.
|Fayetteville (Ark.) Regional
|Friday, May 17
Arkansas 8, Manhattan 0
South Dakota State 7, Stanford 1
Arkansas 4, South Dakota State 0
Stanford 11, Manhattan 2, Manhattan eliminated
Game 5 – South Dakota State (49-7) vs. Stanford (32-27), 7 p.m.
Game 6 – Arkansas (42-9) vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 6:30 p.m.
|Stillwater (Okla.) Regional
|Friday, May 21
Oklahom State 10, Campbell 0
Mississippi St. 3, Boston U. 1
Game 3 – Oklahoma State 9, Mississippi St. 3
Game 4 – Campbell 7, Boston U. 1, Boston U. eliminated
Game 5 – Mississippi St. (34-24) vs. Campbell (28-18), 7 p.m.
Game 6 – Oklahoma State (44-9) vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.
|Baton Rouge (La.) Regional
|Friday, May 21
LSU 10, McNeese 2
Louisiana-Lafayette 1, George Washington 0, 11 innings
Game 3 – LSU 10, Louisiana-Lafayette 3
Game 4 – McNeese (34-25) vs. George Washington (37-10), 5:30 p.m.
Game 5 – Louisiana-Lafayette (45-11) vs. Game 4 winner, 8 p.m.
Game 6 – LSU (34-19) vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.
|Austin (Texas) Regional
|Friday, May 21
Texas 12, St. Francis (Pa.) 0
Texas State 5, Oregon 1
Texas 6, Texas State 0
Game 4 – St. Francis (Pa.) (40-9) vs. Oregon (37-15), 4:30 p.m.
Game 5 – Texas State (38-13) vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 6 – Texas (41-11) vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 7:30 p.m.
|Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional
|Friday, May 21
UCF 5, Auburn 4
Florida State 6, Kennesaw State 2
Florida State 3, UCF 0
Kennesaw State 1, Auburn 0, Auburn eliminated
Game 5 – UCF (40-18-1) vs. Kennesaw State (27-25), 5 p.m.
Game 6 – Florida State (41-10-1) vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.
|Athens (Ga.) Regional
|Friday, May 21
Duke 2, UNC-Greensboro 0
Georgia 11, W. Kentucky 3
Georgia 1, Duke 0
W. Kentucky 8, UNC-Greensboro 4, UNC-Greensboro eliminated
Game 5 – Duke (43-11) vs. W. Kentucky (32-14), 5 p.m.
Game 6 – Georgia (31-21) vs. Game 5 winner, noon
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.
|Tempe (Ariz.) Regional
|Thursday, May 20
Arizona State 7, S. Illinois 4
Virginia Tech 5, BYU 2
Virginia Tech 8, Arizona State 2
BYU 7, S. Illinois 2, S. Illinois eliminated
Arizona State (33-15) vs. BYU 9, Arizona State 8, Arizona State eliminated
Game 6 – Virginia Tech (35-13) vs. BYU (38-16), 6 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 8:30 p.m.
|Gainesville (Fla.) Regional
|Friday, May 21
S. Alabama 2, Baylor 0
Florida 1, South Florida 0
Florida 10, South Alabama 0
South Florida 5, Baylor 0, Baylor eliminated
Game 5 – South Alabama (30-20) vs. South Florida (30-18) , 7 p.m.
Game 6 – Florida (44-9) vs. Game 5 winner, noon
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Regional
|Friday, May 21
Fresno State 3, Minnesota 0
UCLA 8, Long Beach State 0
UCLA 5, Fresno State 4, 8 innings
Game 4 – Minnesota (29-12) vs. Long Beach State (30-10), 7 p.m.
Game 5 – Fresno State (37-11) vs. Game 4 winner, 9:30 p.m.
Game 6 – UCLA (43-4) vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 8:30 p.m.
