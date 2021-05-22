On Air: Motley Fool Money
NCAA Division I Softball Regionals Glance

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 9:06 pm
4 min read
      
All Times EDT
(Double elimination; x-if necessary)
Norman (Okla.) Regional
Friday, May 21

Game 1 – Wichita State 9, Texas A&M 7

Game 2 – Oklahoma 19, Morgan State 0

Saturday, May 22

Oklahoma 7, Wichita State 5

Game 4 – Texas A&M (31-22) vs. Morgan State (24-16), 6:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Wichita State (40-12-1) vs. Game 4 winner, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Oklahoma (47-2) vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 6:30 p.m.

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Regional
Friday, May 21

Clemson 8, Troy 0

Alabama 9, Alabama State 0

Saturday, May 22

Alabama 6, Clemson 0

Troy 8, Alabama State 0, Alabama State eliminated

Clemson 4, Troy 2, Troy eliminated

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Alabama (46-7 vs. Clemson (44-7), 2 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.

Seattle Regional
Friday, May 21

Michigan 2, Seattle 0

Washington 3, Portland State 0

Saturday, May 22

Michigan 2, Washington 1

Game 4 – Seattle (29-20) vs. Portland State (15-25), 8:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Washington (42-12) vs. Game 4 winner, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Michigan (38-6) vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 10:30 p.m.

Lexington (Ky.) Regional
Friday, May 21

Notre Dame 3, Miami (Ohio) 2

Kentucky 3, Northwestern 2

Saturday, May 22

Notre Dame 12, Kentucky 3, 5 innings

Northwestern 7, Miami (Ohio) 1, Miami eliminated

Kentucky 7, Northwestern 2, Northwestern eliminated

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Notre Dame (33-13) vs. Kentucky (41-14), noon

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.

Knoxville (Tenn.) Regional
Friday, May 21

Tennessee 8, Eastern Kentucky 1

James Madison 4, Liberty 3, 10 innings

Saturday, May 22

James Madison 3, Tennessee 1

Liberty 5, Eastern Kentucky 1, Eastern Kentucky eliminated

Liberty 6, Tennessee 4, Tennessee eliminated

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – James Madison (36-1) vs. Liberty (44-14), noon

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.

Tucson (Ariz.) Regional
Friday, May 21

Mississippi 5, Villanova 1

Arizona 7 UMBC 0

Saturday, May 22

Arizona 12, Mississippi 6

Game 4 – Villanova (38-15) vs. UMBC (25-12), 7:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Mississippi (36-21) Game 4 winner, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Arizona (38-13) vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 10:30 p.m.

Columbia (Mo.) Regional
Friday, May 21

N. Iowa 8, Iowa State 0

Missouri 8, UIC 0

Saturday, May 22

Missouri 4, N. Iowa 0

Iowa State 4, UIC 0, UIC eliminated

Game 5 – N. Iowa (32-19) vs. Iowa State (33-22), 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Missouri (40-15) vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.

Fayetteville (Ark.) Regional
Friday, May 17

Arkansas 8, Manhattan 0

South Dakota State 7, Stanford 1

Saturday, May 22

Arkansas 4, South Dakota State 0

Stanford 11, Manhattan 2, Manhattan eliminated

Game 5 – South Dakota State (49-7) vs. Stanford (32-27), 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Arkansas (42-9) vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 6:30 p.m.

Stillwater (Okla.) Regional
Friday, May 21

Oklahoma State 10, Campbell 0

Mississippi St. 3, Boston U. 1

Saturday, May 22

Oklahoma State 9, Mississippi St. 3

Campbell 7, Boston U. 1, Boston U. eliminated

Game 5 – Mississippi St. (34-24) vs. Campbell (28-18), 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Oklahoma State (44-9) vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.

Baton Rouge (La.) Regional
Friday, May 21

LSU 10, McNeese State 2

Louisiana-Lafayette 1, George Washington 0, 11 innings

Saturday, May 22

LSU 10, Louisiana-Lafayette 3

McNeese State 12, George Washington 0, George Washington eliminated

Game 5 – Louisiana-Lafayette (45-11) vs. McNeese State (35-25), 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – LSU (34-19) vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.

Austin (Texas) Regional
Friday, May 21

Texas 12, St. Francis (Pa.) 0

Texas State 5, Oregon 1

Saturday, May 22

Texas 6, Texas State 0

Game 4 – St. Francis (Pa.) (40-9) vs. Oregon (37-15), 4:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Texas State (38-13) vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Texas (41-11) vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 7:30 p.m.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional
Friday, May 21

UCF 5, Auburn 4

Florida State 6, Kennesaw State 2

Saturday, May 22

Florida State 3, UCF 0

Kennesaw State 1, Auburn 0, Auburn eliminated

UCF 2, Kennesaw State 0, Kennesaw State eliminated

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Florida State (41-10-1) vs. UCF (41-18-1), 2 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.

Athens (Ga.) Regional
Friday, May 21

Duke 2, UNC-Greensboro 0

Georgia 11, W. Kentucky 3

Saturday, May 22

Georgia 1, Duke 0

W. Kentucky 8, UNC-Greensboro 4, UNC-Greensboro eliminated

Duke 4, W. Kentucky 0, 12 innings, W. Kentucky eliminated

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Georgia (31-21) vs. Duke (44-11), noon

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.

Tempe (Ariz.) Regional
Thursday, May 20

Arizona State 7, S. Illinois 4

Virginia Tech 5, BYU 2

Friday, May 21

Virginia Tech 8, Arizona State 2

BYU 7, S. Illinois 2, S. Illinois eliminated

BYU 9, Arizona State 8, Arizona State eliminated

Saturday, May 22

Virginia Tech 11, BYU 3, Virginia Tech advances

Gainesville (Fla.) Regional
Friday, May 21

S. Alabama 2, Baylor 0

Florida 1, South Florida 0

Saturday, May 22

Florida 10, S. Alabama 0

South Florida 5, Baylor 0, Baylor eliminated

Game 5 – S. Alabama (30-20) vs. South Florida (30-18) , 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Florida (44-9) vs. Game 5 winner, noon

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Regional
Friday, May 21

Fresno State 3, Minnesota 0

UCLA 8, Long Beach State 0

Saturday, May 22

UCLA 5, Fresno State 4, 8 innings

Game 4 – Minnesota (29-12) vs. Long Beach State (30-10), 7 p.m.

Game 5 – Fresno State (37-11) vs. Game 4 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – UCLA (43-4) vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, 8:30 p.m.

