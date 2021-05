NCAA Division I Softball Super Regionals Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT (Best-of-3; x-if necessary)

Host school is home team for Game 1; visiting school is home team for Game 2; coin flip determines home team for Game 3

At Norman, Okla. Oklahoma vs. Washington

Friday, May 28: Oklahoma (48-2) vs. Washington (45-12), 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 29: Oklahoma vs. Washington, 3 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 30: Oklahoma vs. Washington, 4 p.m.

At Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama vs. Kentucky

Friday, May 28: Alabama (48-7) vs. Kentucky (43-14), 1 p.m.

Saturday, May 29: Alabama vs. Kentucky 2 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 30: Alabama vs. Kentucky 4 p.m.

At Columbia, Mo. Missouri vs. James Madison

Friday, May 28: Missouri (41-15) vs. James Madison (37-1), 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 29: Missouri vs. James Madison, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 30: Missouri vs. James Madison, Noon or 2 p.m.

At Fayetteville, Ark. Arkansas vs. Arizona

Friday, May 28: Arkansas (43-9) vs. Arizona (39-13), 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 29: Arkansas vs. Arizona, 5 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 30: Arkansas vs. Arizona, 9 p.m.

At Stillwater, Okla. Oklahoma St. vs. Texas

Friday, May 28: Oklahoma St. (45-9) vs. Texas (42-12), 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 29: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, 4 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 30: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, 6 p.m.

At Baton Rouge LSU vs. Florida St.

Thursday, May 27: LSU (35-20) vs. Florida St. (42-10-1), 7 p.m.

Friday, May 28: LSU vs. Florida St., 7 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 29: LSU vs. Florida St., 7 p.m.

At Gainesville, Fla. Florida vs. Georgia

Friday, May 28: Florida (45-9) vs. Georgia (32-21), 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 29: Florida vs. Georgia, Noon

x-Sunday, May 30: Florida vs. Georgia, Noon

At Los Angeles UCLA vs. Virginia Tech

Thursday, May 27: UCLA (44-4) vs. Virginia Tech (36-13), 9:30 p.m.

Friday, May 28: UCLA vs. Virginia Tech, 9:30 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 29: UCLA vs. Virginia Tech, 9:30 p.m.

