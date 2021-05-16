New England 1, Columbus 0

|Columbus
|0
|0
|—
|0
|New England
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, New England, Buksa, 2 (Bye), 86th minute.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks_None.
Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush; New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton.
Yellow Cards_Francis, Columbus, 71st; Kaptoum, New England, 80th; Bell, New England, 83rd.
Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, Tom Felice, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Adam Kilpatrick.
___
Lineups
Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Waylon Francis (Saad Abdul-Salaam, 78th), Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams; Artur (Aboubacar Keita, 78th), Luis Diaz (Alexandru Matan, 59th), Derrick Etienne (Liam Fraser, 67th), Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos; Gyasi Zardes (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 66th).
New England_Matt Turner; Jonathan Bell, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell; Lucas Maciel Felix (Wilfrid Kaptoum, 68th), Carles Gil, Matt Polster, Arnor Traustason (Adam Buksa, 83rd); Gustavo Bou (Tommy McNamara, 90th+1), Teal Bunbury (Tajon Buchanan, 68th), DeJuan Jones.
