New England 3, New York Red Bulls 1

By The Associated Press

New York Red Bulls 1 0 — 1 New England 2 1 — 3

First Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Reyes, 1 (Amaya), 7th minute; 2, New England, Bou, 2 (Traustason), 36th; 3, New England, Buchanan, 1 (Traustason), 45th+2.

Second Half_4, New England, Buksa, 3 (Bou), 82nd.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara; New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton.

Yellow Cards_Reyes, New York Red Bulls, 32nd.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Gjovalin Bori, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Luis Guardia.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Kyle Duncan, Tom Edwards, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes; Frankie Amaya (Omir Fernandez, 46th), Cristian Casseres Jr, Caden Clark (Cameron Harper, 59th, John Tolkin, 84th), Sean Davis, Daniel Royer (Tom Barlow, 84th); Fabio (Patryk Klimala, 46th).

New England_Matt Turner; Jonathan Bell, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell; Carles Gil, Wilfrid Kaptoum (Tommy McNamara, 61st), Matt Polster, Arnor Traustason (Adam Buksa, 61st); Gustavo Bou (Edward Kizza, 84th), Tajon Buchanan (Teal Bunbury, 80th), DeJuan Jones.

