New England Revolution and Nashville SC hit the field

New England Revolution (2-0-1) vs. Nashville SC (0-0-3)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC +135, New England +188, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC squares off against the New England Revolution.

Nashville SC compiled an 8-7-8 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-2-5 in home games. Nashville SC scored 28 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.

The Revolution went 8-7-8 overall a season ago while going 6-4-3 on the road. New England scored 33 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Abu Danladi (injured), Daniel Rios (injured).

New England: Luis Caicedo (injured).

