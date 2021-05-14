Trending:
New England Revolution host the Columbus Crew in conference play

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 3:05 am
Columbus Crew SC (1-1-2) vs. New England Revolution (2-1-2)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -106, Columbus +276, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew face the New England Revolution in Eastern Conference play.

The Revolution finished 8-7-8 overall in the 2020 season while going 2-3-5 at home. New England averaged 1.4 goals on 5.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall and 2-5-5 on the road a season ago. Columbus averaged two goals on 4.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Emmanuel Boateng (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured), Christian Mafla (injured), Collin Verfurth (injured).

Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

