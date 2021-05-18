Trending:
New York 86, Minnesota 75

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 9:00 pm
MINNESOTA (75)

Carleton 2-5 0-0 4, Dantas 3-11 0-0 7, Fowles 11-17 4-7 26, McBride 5-12 5-5 16, Powers 2-11 1-1 5, Shepard 3-4 5-5 12, Banham 2-7 1-2 5, Dangerfield 0-7 0-0 0, Harper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-74 16-20 75.

NEW YORK (86)

Laney 8-12 2-2 20, Onyenwere 3-11 0-0 7, Shook 4-5 0-0 10, Ionescu 7-16 8-9 26, Whitcomb 5-11 0-0 13, Allen 1-6 4-5 6, Richards 1-1 0-0 2, Stokes 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 30-67 14-16 86.

Minnesota 21 24 10 20 75
New York 23 20 19 24 86

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 3-23 (Dantas 1-6, McBride 1-6, Banham 0-3, Dangerfield 0-3, Powers 0-3), New York 12-27 (Ionescu 4-7, Whitcomb 3-9, Laney 2-2, Shook 2-2, Onyenwere 1-4, Allen 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 36 (Fowles 11), New York 40 (Ionescu 10). Assists_Minnesota 18 (Dangerfield 6), New York 24 (Ionescu 12). Total Fouls_Minnesota 18, New York 17. A_815 (17,732)

