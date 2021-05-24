New York 88, Dallas 81

DALLAS (81)

Mabrey 8-16 1-1 21, Thornton 5-7 2-3 12, Harrison 5-12 1-2 11, Harris 3-9 2-2 8, Ogunbowale 6-20 9-10 24, Alarie 0-0 0-0 0, Anigwe 0-0 0-0 0, Collier 2-4 1-4 5, Dungee 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-70 16-22 81.

NEW YORK (88)

Laney 9-15 7-9 26, Onyenwere 2-2 0-0 5, Howard 5-8 5-6 17, Ionescu 3-6 7-8 15, Whitcomb 3-9 0-0 9, Allen 2-9 2-2 6, Shook 1-5 0-0 2, Richards 1-2 0-0 3, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 28-60 22-27 88.

Dallas 22 17 11 31 — 81 New York 17 22 22 27 — 88

3-Point Goals_Dallas 7-21 (Mabrey 4-8, Ogunbowale 3-9, Harris 0-3), New York 10-25 (Whitcomb 3-8, Howard 2-2, Ionescu 2-4, Richards 1-2, Laney 1-3, Allen 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 34 (Thornton 11), New York 33 (Ionescu 9). Assists_Dallas 17 (Harris 7), New York 19 (Richards 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 23, New York 23. A_894 (17,732)

