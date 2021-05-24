Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

New York 88, Dallas 81

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 9:14 pm
< a min read
      

DALLAS (81)

Mabrey 8-16 1-1 21, Thornton 5-7 2-3 12, Harrison 5-12 1-2 11, Harris 3-9 2-2 8, Ogunbowale 6-20 9-10 24, Alarie 0-0 0-0 0, Anigwe 0-0 0-0 0, Collier 2-4 1-4 5, Dungee 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-70 16-22 81.

NEW YORK (88)

Laney 9-15 7-9 26, Onyenwere 2-2 0-0 5, Howard 5-8 5-6 17, Ionescu 3-6 7-8 15, Whitcomb 3-9 0-0 9, Allen 2-9 2-2 6, Shook 1-5 0-0 2, Richards 1-2 0-0 3, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 28-60 22-27 88.

Dallas 22 17 11 31 81
New York 17 22 22 27 88

3-Point Goals_Dallas 7-21 (Mabrey 4-8, Ogunbowale 3-9, Harris 0-3), New York 10-25 (Whitcomb 3-8, Howard 2-2, Ionescu 2-4, Richards 1-2, Laney 1-3, Allen 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 34 (Thornton 11), New York 33 (Ionescu 9). Assists_Dallas 17 (Harris 7), New York 19 (Richards 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 23, New York 23. A_894 (17,732)

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of State Blinken takes an aerial tour of Ice Cap and Fjords