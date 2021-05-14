Trending:
New York 90, Indiana 87

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 10:20 pm
INDIANA (87)

Lavender 4-12 0-0 9, Vivians 2-6 0-0 4, McCowan 10-17 2-4 22, K.Mitchell 10-19 2-3 23, Robinson 3-10 0-0 6, Breland 3-6 2-2 8, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 1-2 1-1 3, Gondrezick 2-5 0-0 5, T.Mitchell 2-10 3-3 7. Totals 37-88 10-13 87.

NEW YORK (90)

Laney 11-18 4-6 30, Onyenwere 6-12 3-3 18, Shook 3-8 0-0 6, Ionescu 7-18 7-7 25, Whitcomb 2-6 0-0 6, Gray 1-2 1-2 3, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Richards 1-1 0-0 2, Clarendon 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-66 15-18 90.

Indiana 21 26 17 23 87
New York 26 21 21 22 90

3-Point Goals_Indiana 3-18 (Gondrezick 1-2, K.Mitchell 1-7, T.Mitchell 0-3, Vivians 0-3), New York 13-26 (Laney 4-5, Ionescu 4-8, Onyenwere 3-6, Whitcomb 2-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 45 (McCowan 16), New York 28 (Ionescu 6). Assists_Indiana 14 (Robinson 4), New York 20 (Ionescu 11). Total Fouls_Indiana 21, New York 20. A_1,139 (17,732)

