New York 93, Chicago 85

NEW YORK (93)
Laney 8-14 3-5 20, Onyenwere 4-9 0-0 10, Howard 5-10 2-2 12, Ionescu 7-13 0-0 19, Whitcomb 4-7 0-0 11, Allen 5-13 2-3 13, Shook 2-6 0-0 5, Richards 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 36-73 7-10 93.
CHICAGO (85)
DeShields 8-17 4-5 22, Hebard 7-14 1-1 15, Ndour-Fall 7-13 2-2 17, Copper 4-13 1-1 9, Vandersloot 5-15 2-2 14, Stevens 2-5 1-2 6, Heal 0-1 0-0 0, Watts 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 33-81 13-15 85.
|New York
|28
|24
|24
|17
|—
|93
|Chicago
|31
|21
|20
|13
|—
|85
3-Point Goals_New York 14-28 (Ionescu 5-10, Whitcomb 3-5, Onyenwere 2-4, Laney 1-2, Allen 1-4), Chicago 6-12 (DeShields 2-2, Vandersloot 2-3, Ndour-Fall 1-3, Watts 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 40 (Howard 7), Chicago 35 (Hebard 10). Assists_New York 25 (Ionescu 12), Chicago 22 (Vandersloot 16). Total Fouls_New York 17, Chicago 15. A_1,332 (10,387)
