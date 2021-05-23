On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

New York 93, Chicago 85

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 3:03 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (93)

Laney 8-14 3-5 20, Onyenwere 4-9 0-0 10, Howard 5-10 2-2 12, Ionescu 7-13 0-0 19, Whitcomb 4-7 0-0 11, Allen 5-13 2-3 13, Shook 2-6 0-0 5, Richards 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 36-73 7-10 93.

CHICAGO (85)

DeShields 8-17 4-5 22, Hebard 7-14 1-1 15, Ndour-Fall 7-13 2-2 17, Copper 4-13 1-1 9, Vandersloot 5-15 2-2 14, Stevens 2-5 1-2 6, Heal 0-1 0-0 0, Watts 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 33-81 13-15 85.

New York 28 24 24 17 93
Chicago 31 21 20 13 85

3-Point Goals_New York 14-28 (Ionescu 5-10, Whitcomb 3-5, Onyenwere 2-4, Laney 1-2, Allen 1-4), Chicago 6-12 (DeShields 2-2, Vandersloot 2-3, Ndour-Fall 1-3, Watts 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 40 (Howard 7), Chicago 35 (Hebard 10). Assists_New York 25 (Ionescu 12), Chicago 22 (Vandersloot 16). Total Fouls_New York 17, Chicago 15. A_1,332 (10,387)

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds