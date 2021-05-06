New York City FC visits Orlando City SC after 2 straight shutout wins

New York City FC (2-1-0) vs. Orlando City SC (1-0-2)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC +137, New York City FC +172, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC comes into a matchup against Orlando City SC after putting together two straight shutout wins.

Orlando City SC finished 11-4-8 overall a season ago while going 8-1-3 at home. Orlando City SC averaged 2.1 goals on five shots on goal per game last season.

New York City FC compiled a 12-8-3 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 5-5-3 in road matches. New York City FC scored 42 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 30.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Alexandre Pato (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured), David Loera (injured).

New York City FC: Heber (injured), Tony Rocha (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured).

