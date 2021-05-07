Trending:
New York hosts Washington, looks to build on Cole’s strong showing

By The Associated Press
May 7, 2021 3:07 am
1 min read
      

Washington Nationals (12-15, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (16-15, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-3, 8.10 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-2, 5.24 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -192, Nationals +166; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Gerrit Cole. Cole threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with four strikeouts against Houston.

The Yankees are 9-8 on their home turf. New York’s team on-base percentage of .321 is third in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the club with an OBP of .361.

The Nationals are 4-7 in road games. Washington ranks fifth in the MLB in hitting with a .248 batting average, Josh Harrison leads the club with an average of .329.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giancarlo Stanton leads the Yankees with 23 RBIs and is batting .312.

Trea Turner leads the Nationals with seven home runs home runs and is slugging .533.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .271 batting average, 2.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O’Day: (right rotator cuff), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Gio Urshela: (knee), Rougned Odor: (knee).

Nationals: Wander Suero: (oblique), Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

