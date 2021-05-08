On Air: Federal News Network program
New York Red Bulls 2, Toronto FC 0

By The Associated Press
May 8, 2021 3:15 pm
Toronto FC 0 0 0
New York Red Bulls 1 1 2

First Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Amaya, 1 (Fabio), 32nd minute.

Second Half_2, New York Red Bulls, Clark, 3 (Fabio), 69th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Gutman, New York Red Bulls, 31st; Amaya, New York Red Bulls, 59th; Laryea, Toronto FC, 73rd; Gonzalez, Toronto FC, 78th.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, Logan Brown, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Thomas Snyder.

Lineups

Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Auro (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, 70th), Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga; Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon, Marky Delgado (Noble Okello, 81st), Richie Laryea, Ralph Priso (Justin Morrow, 56th); Ayo Akinola (Patrick Mullins, 70th), Jayden Nelson (Yeferson Soteldo, 56th).

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Kyle Duncan, Andrew Gutman (John Tolkin, 88th), Aaron Long, Sean Nealis; Frankie Amaya (Dru Yearwood, 65th), Cristian Casseres Jr, Caden Clark (Omir Fernandez, 79th), Sean Davis; Fabio (Cameron Harper, 88th), Brian White (Daniel Royer, 46th).

