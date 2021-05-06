New York Red Bulls host Toronto FC in conference matchup

Toronto FC (0-1-1) vs. New York Red Bulls (1-2-0)
Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York +106, Toronto FC +235, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls take on Toronto FC in conference play.
The Red Bulls finished 9-9-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 5-4-1 at home. New York scored 31 goals last season and had 23 assists.
Toronto FC finished 13-5-5 overall a season ago while going 6-3-2 on the road. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago, averaging 1.5 per game.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Jason Pendant (injured), Youba Diarra (injured), Patryk Klimala.
Toronto FC: Julian Dunn (injured), Erickson Gallardo (injured), Alejandro Pozuelo (injured), Jozy Altidore (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured), Tsubasa Endoh (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
