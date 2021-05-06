Trending:
New York Red Bulls host Toronto FC in conference matchup

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 3:05 am
Toronto FC (0-1-1) vs. New York Red Bulls (1-2-0)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York +106, Toronto FC +235, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls take on Toronto FC in conference play.

The Red Bulls finished 9-9-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 5-4-1 at home. New York scored 31 goals last season and had 23 assists.

Toronto FC finished 13-5-5 overall a season ago while going 6-3-2 on the road. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago, averaging 1.5 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Jason Pendant (injured), Youba Diarra (injured), Patryk Klimala.

Toronto FC: Julian Dunn (injured), Erickson Gallardo (injured), Alejandro Pozuelo (injured), Jozy Altidore (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured), Tsubasa Endoh (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

