Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

New York visits Philadelphia after 2 straight shutout wins

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

New York Red Bulls (2-2-0) vs. Philadelphia Union (1-2-2)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -115, New York +289, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York comes into a matchup against Philadelphia after securing two straight shutout wins.

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

The Union went 14-4-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 10-0-1 at home. Philadelphia scored 49 goals last season, averaging 2.1 per game.

The Red Bulls finished 9-9-5 overall a season ago while going 4-5-4 on the road. New York averaged 1.3 goals on 3.5 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Stuart Findlay (injured), Jose Martinez, Jack de Vries (injured), Ilsinho (injured).

New York: Jason Pendant (injured), Youba Diarra (injured), Patryk Klimala.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS naturalizes 17 Army soldiers and a Navy sailor during Military Appreciation Month ceremony