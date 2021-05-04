On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL draft ratings nearly even compared to 2 years ago

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 1:58 pm
< a min read
      

CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL draft ratings were flat compared to 2019, but it was still enough to make it the third- most-watched draft on record.

The April 29-May 1 draft in Cleveland averaged 6.1 million viewers on television and digital sources according to the NFL and Nielsen. That is nearly even compared to the 2019 draft, which was held in Nashville with an average of 6.2 million.

Last year’s draft remains the most watched, averaging 8.3 million.

The digital average of 261,000 is up 36% compared to two years ago (192,000).

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 NAIPE 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NOAA's Ken Graham earns Sammies nomination for leadership during record hurricane season