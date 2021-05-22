On Air: Federal News Network program
NHL fines Carolina forward Jordan Staal $5,000 for tripping

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 12:12 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carolina forward Jordan Staal was fined $5,000 Saturday for what the NHL called a dangerous trip on Nashville’s Luke Kunin.

The fine is the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

It was announced hours after Nashville beat Carolina 5-4 in double overtime Friday night to pull within 2-1 of the Hurricanes in their first-round series.

Staal was penalized at 14:05 of the second period for the trip. His penalty came 30 seconds after Warren Foegele sent the puck over the glass, putting Nashville on a 5-on-3. The Predators scored their first power-play goal of the series.

He also scored a goal at 3:31 of the second that tied it 2-2.

