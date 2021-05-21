On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Nuno Espírito Santo to leave as Wolves manager

By The Associated Press
May 21, 2021 9:11 am
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Nuno Espírito Santo will leave his position as Wolverhampton Wanderers manager at the end of the season, the Premier League club said Friday.

The Portuguese coach has been with Wolves for four seasons, getting the team promoted to the Premier League at the end of his first year in charge and then stabilizing it in the top division with back-to-back seventh-place finishes.

Nuno’s last game in charge will be against Manchester United on Sunday.

