Oakland 3, Boston 2

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moreland dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Chavis 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Oakland
|000
|100
|200
|—
|3
|Boston
|100
|000
|100
|—
|2
DP_Oakland 0, Boston 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Boston 4. 2B_Canha (4). HR_Devers (9). SF_Martinez (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bassitt W,3-2
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|10
|Petit H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diekman S,4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Hernandez L,0-2
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Ottavino
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sawamura
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
WP_Bassitt(2).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ryan Wills; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:01. A_9,264 (37,755).
