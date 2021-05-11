Oakland 3, Boston 2

Oakland Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 30 2 4 2 Canha lf 4 0 1 0 Gonzalez 2b 4 0 0 0 Brown rf 3 1 0 0 Verdugo cf 3 1 1 0 Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 Martinez dh 3 0 0 1 Olson 1b 3 1 1 1 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 4 1 1 1 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 1 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Moreland dh 4 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Cordero lf 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 1 1 Chavis 1b 3 0 2 0

Oakland 000 100 200 — 3 Boston 100 000 100 — 2

DP_Oakland 0, Boston 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Boston 4. 2B_Canha (4). HR_Devers (9). SF_Martinez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Bassitt W,3-2 7 3 2 2 0 10 Petit H,5 1 1 0 0 0 0 Diekman S,4-4 1 0 0 0 2 1

Boston Eovaldi 6 2 1 1 2 4 Hernandez L,0-2 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 Ottavino 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Sawamura 2 2 0 0 0 4

WP_Bassitt(2).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ryan Wills; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:01. A_9,264 (37,755).

