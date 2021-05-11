Trending:
Oakland 3, Boston 2

By The Associated Press
May 11, 2021 10:31 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 30 2 4 2
Canha lf 4 0 1 0 Gonzalez 2b 4 0 0 0
Brown rf 3 1 0 0 Verdugo cf 3 1 1 0
Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 Martinez dh 3 0 0 1
Olson 1b 3 1 1 1 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0
Lowrie 2b 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 4 1 1 1
Chapman 3b 3 1 1 1 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0
Moreland dh 4 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Cordero lf 3 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 1 1 Chavis 1b 3 0 2 0
Oakland 000 100 200 3
Boston 100 000 100 2

DP_Oakland 0, Boston 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Boston 4. 2B_Canha (4). HR_Devers (9). SF_Martinez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bassitt W,3-2 7 3 2 2 0 10
Petit H,5 1 1 0 0 0 0
Diekman S,4-4 1 0 0 0 2 1
Boston
Eovaldi 6 2 1 1 2 4
Hernandez L,0-2 1-3 2 2 2 1 0
Ottavino 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Sawamura 2 2 0 0 0 4

WP_Bassitt(2).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ryan Wills; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:01. A_9,264 (37,755).

