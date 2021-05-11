Trending:
Oakland 3, Boston 2

By The Associated Press
May 11, 2021 10:29 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 7 3 3 8
Canha lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238
Brown rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .246
Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244
Olson 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .268
Lowrie 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274
Chapman 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .216
Moreland dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .220
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .185
Andrus ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .161
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 4 2 2 11
Gonzalez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Verdugo cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .298
Martinez dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .331
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .341
Devers 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .280
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Cordero lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .156
Chavis 1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .333
Oakland 000 100 200_3 7 0
Boston 100 000 100_2 4 0

LOB_Oakland 6, Boston 4. 2B_Canha (4). HR_Devers (9), off Bassitt. RBIs_Olson (21), Chapman (15), Andrus (6), Martinez (32), Devers (30). SF_Martinez.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Laureano, Canha); Boston 1 (Vázquez). RISP_Oakland 3 for 8; Boston 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Laureano, Moreland. GIDP_Lowrie.

DP_Boston 1 (Devers, Chavis).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt, W, 3-2 7 3 2 2 0 10 86 3.54
Petit, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.83
Diekman, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 2 1 21 2.25
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi 6 2 1 1 2 4 102 4.20
Hernandez, L, 0-2 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 16 4.63
Ottavino 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.30
Sawamura 2 2 0 0 0 4 32 3.31

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 2-1. WP_Bassitt(2).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ryan Wills; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:01. A_9,264 (37,755).

