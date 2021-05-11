Oakland 3, Boston 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|3
|8
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Brown rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.268
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.216
|Moreland dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.161
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|2
|11
|
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Verdugo cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.331
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.341
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Cordero lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|Chavis 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Oakland
|000
|100
|200_3
|7
|0
|Boston
|100
|000
|100_2
|4
|0
LOB_Oakland 6, Boston 4. 2B_Canha (4). HR_Devers (9), off Bassitt. RBIs_Olson (21), Chapman (15), Andrus (6), Martinez (32), Devers (30). SF_Martinez.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Laureano, Canha); Boston 1 (Vázquez). RISP_Oakland 3 for 8; Boston 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Laureano, Moreland. GIDP_Lowrie.
DP_Boston 1 (Devers, Chavis).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 3-2
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|10
|86
|3.54
|Petit, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.83
|Diekman, S, 4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|2.25
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|102
|4.20
|Hernandez, L, 0-2
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|4.63
|Ottavino
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.30
|Sawamura
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|32
|3.31
Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 2-1. WP_Bassitt(2).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ryan Wills; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:01. A_9,264 (37,755).
