Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 6 1 3 10 Upton lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .208 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .309 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .218 Lagares cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Gosselin dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278 Ward rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .205 Rojas 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .200 Suzuki c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Fletcher ss 1 0 1 1 1 0 .255

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 25 3 5 2 5 7 Canha cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .265 Kemp lf-2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Olson 1b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .260 Brown rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .221 Lowrie 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .246 Piscotty rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Moreland dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .229 Chapman 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .214 Murphy c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .217 Andrus ss 3 1 2 0 0 1 .207

Los Angeles 000 000 100_1 6 1 Oakland 000 001 20x_3 5 1

E_Upton (2), Manaea (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Suzuki (3). RBIs_Fletcher (14), Olson (31), Murphy (23). CS_Andrus (2). SF_Olson. S_Fletcher, Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Suzuki, Lagares); Oakland 3 (Brown, Moreland). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 8; Oakland 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Suzuki, Lowrie. GIDP_Lagares, Walsh, Canha.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Suzuki, Rojas, Suzuki; Rendon, Rojas, Walsh); Oakland 2 (Andrus, Olson; Andrus, Lowrie, Olson).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ohtani, L, 1-1 6 3 3 3 4 5 93 2.72 Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.22 Mayers 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 5.25

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea 6 2-3 6 1 1 3 8 94 3.86 Petit, W, 7-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.21 Trivino, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.88

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 2-1, Petit 1-0. HBP_Ohtani (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:51. A_8,757 (46,847).

