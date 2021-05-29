Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|3
|10
|
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Lagares cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Gosselin dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Fletcher ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.255
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|3
|5
|2
|5
|7
|
|Canha cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Kemp lf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.260
|Brown rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.221
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Piscotty rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Moreland dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|100_1
|6
|1
|Oakland
|000
|001
|20x_3
|5
|1
E_Upton (2), Manaea (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Suzuki (3). RBIs_Fletcher (14), Olson (31), Murphy (23). CS_Andrus (2). SF_Olson. S_Fletcher, Kemp.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Suzuki, Lagares); Oakland 3 (Brown, Moreland). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 8; Oakland 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Suzuki, Lowrie. GIDP_Lagares, Walsh, Canha.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Suzuki, Rojas, Suzuki; Rendon, Rojas, Walsh); Oakland 2 (Andrus, Olson; Andrus, Lowrie, Olson).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani, L, 1-1
|6
|
|3
|3
|3
|4
|5
|93
|2.72
|Cishek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.22
|Mayers
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|5.25
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea
|6
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|3
|8
|94
|3.86
|Petit, W, 7-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.21
|Trivino, S, 7-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.88
Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 2-1, Petit 1-0. HBP_Ohtani (Canha).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:51. A_8,757 (46,847).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments