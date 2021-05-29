Trending:
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 12:49 am
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 6 1 3 10
Upton lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .208
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .309
Rendon 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .218
Lagares cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Gosselin dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278
Ward rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .205
Rojas 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .200
Suzuki c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Fletcher ss 1 0 1 1 1 0 .255
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 25 3 5 2 5 7
Canha cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .265
Kemp lf-2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .254
Olson 1b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .260
Brown rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .221
Lowrie 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .246
Piscotty rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Moreland dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .229
Chapman 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .214
Murphy c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .217
Andrus ss 3 1 2 0 0 1 .207
Los Angeles 000 000 100_1 6 1
Oakland 000 001 20x_3 5 1

E_Upton (2), Manaea (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Suzuki (3). RBIs_Fletcher (14), Olson (31), Murphy (23). CS_Andrus (2). SF_Olson. S_Fletcher, Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Suzuki, Lagares); Oakland 3 (Brown, Moreland). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 8; Oakland 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Suzuki, Lowrie. GIDP_Lagares, Walsh, Canha.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Suzuki, Rojas, Suzuki; Rendon, Rojas, Walsh); Oakland 2 (Andrus, Olson; Andrus, Lowrie, Olson).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ohtani, L, 1-1 6 3 3 3 4 5 93 2.72
Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.22
Mayers 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 5.25
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea 6 2-3 6 1 1 3 8 94 3.86
Petit, W, 7-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.21
Trivino, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.88

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 2-1, Petit 1-0. HBP_Ohtani (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:51. A_8,757 (46,847).

