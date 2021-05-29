Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|25
|3
|5
|2
|
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Canha cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp lf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Lagares cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gosselin dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Moreland dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fletcher ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Oakland
|000
|001
|20x
|—
|3
E_Upton (2), Manaea (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Oakland 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Suzuki (3). SF_Olson (3). S_Fletcher (3), Kemp (3).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ohtani L,1-1
|6
|
|3
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Cishek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mayers
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea
|6
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Petit W,7-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Trivino S,7-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Ohtani pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Ohtani (Canha).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:51. A_8,757 (46,847).
