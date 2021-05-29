Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 6 1 Totals 25 3 5 2 Upton lf 3 0 1 0 Canha cf 2 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 Kemp lf-2b 3 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 0 Olson 1b 2 0 0 1 Lagares cf 4 0 0 0 Brown rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Gosselin dh 4 0 1 0 Lowrie 2b 3 1 0 0 Ward rf 4 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 0 0 0 0 Rojas 2b 4 1 1 0 Moreland dh 3 1 0 0 Suzuki c 3 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 2 0 1 0 Fletcher ss 1 0 1 1 Murphy c 3 0 1 1 Andrus ss 3 1 2 0

Los Angeles 000 000 100 — 1 Oakland 000 001 20x — 3

E_Upton (2), Manaea (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Oakland 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Suzuki (3). SF_Olson (3). S_Fletcher (3), Kemp (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Ohtani L,1-1 6 3 3 3 4 5 Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 1 Mayers 1 1 0 0 1 1

Oakland Manaea 6 2-3 6 1 1 3 8 Petit W,7-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Trivino S,7-8 1 0 0 0 0 1

Ohtani pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Ohtani (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:51. A_8,757 (46,847).

