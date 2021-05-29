Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 12:51 am
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 6 1 Totals 25 3 5 2
Upton lf 3 0 1 0 Canha cf 2 0 0 0
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 Kemp lf-2b 3 0 1 0
Rendon 3b 3 0 1 0 Olson 1b 2 0 0 1
Lagares cf 4 0 0 0 Brown rf-lf 4 0 0 0
Gosselin dh 4 0 1 0 Lowrie 2b 3 1 0 0
Ward rf 4 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 0 0 0 0
Rojas 2b 4 1 1 0 Moreland dh 3 1 0 0
Suzuki c 3 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 2 0 1 0
Fletcher ss 1 0 1 1 Murphy c 3 0 1 1
Andrus ss 3 1 2 0
Los Angeles 000 000 100 1
Oakland 000 001 20x 3

E_Upton (2), Manaea (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Oakland 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Suzuki (3). SF_Olson (3). S_Fletcher (3), Kemp (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Ohtani L,1-1 6 3 3 3 4 5
Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 1
Mayers 1 1 0 0 1 1
Oakland
Manaea 6 2-3 6 1 1 3 8
Petit W,7-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Trivino S,7-8 1 0 0 0 0 1

Ohtani pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Ohtani (Canha).

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:51. A_8,757 (46,847).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Data + AI Summit
5|28 Visualizing Excel Data with SmartArt...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor