Oakland 4, Boston 1

By The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 10:54 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 8 3 Totals 32 1 5 1
Canha lf-cf 4 0 1 0 Gonzalez 2b 3 1 2 0
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 1 Verdugo cf 3 0 0 0
Laureano cf 2 0 0 0 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0
Brown lf 2 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 Vázquez c 3 0 0 1
Piscotty rf 3 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0
Murphy c 4 0 1 1 Cordero lf 3 0 0 0
Moreland dh 4 1 1 0 Araúz ph 1 0 0 0
Andrus ss 3 1 2 0 Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0
Oakland 010 021 000 4
Boston 100 000 000 1

E_Kaprielian (1). DP_Oakland 1, Boston 0. LOB_Oakland 4, Boston 8. 2B_Chapman (4), Murphy (5), Andrus (5), Canha (5), Gonzalez 2 (9), Renfroe (5), Devers (11). HR_Olson (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Kaprielian W,1-0 5 4 1 1 3 6
Smith H,1 2 0 0 0 0 1
Trivino H,4 1 1 0 0 1 1
Diekman S,5-5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Boston
Rodríguez L,5-1 6 7 4 4 1 9
Bazardo 2 1 0 0 0 2
Brice 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:59. A_9,272 (37,755).

