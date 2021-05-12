Oakland 4, Boston 1

|Oakland
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|3
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Canha lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gonzalez 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Verdugo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Laureano cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brown lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Piscotty rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Cordero lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moreland dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Araúz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|010
|021
|000
|—
|4
|Boston
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Kaprielian (1). DP_Oakland 1, Boston 0. LOB_Oakland 4, Boston 8. 2B_Chapman (4), Murphy (5), Andrus (5), Canha (5), Gonzalez 2 (9), Renfroe (5), Devers (11). HR_Olson (8).
|Oakland
|Kaprielian W,1-0
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Smith H,1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Trivino H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Diekman S,5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boston
|Rodríguez L,5-1
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|9
|Bazardo
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brice
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:59. A_9,272 (37,755).
