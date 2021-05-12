Trending:
Sports News

Oakland 4, Boston 1

By The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 10:52 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 8 3 1 12
Canha lf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .266
Laureano cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Brown lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .267
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .217
Piscotty rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .215
Murphy c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .188
Moreland dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .221
Andrus ss 3 1 2 0 0 1 .174
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 1 4 10
Gonzalez 2b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .223
Verdugo cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .291
Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .328
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .333
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279
Vázquez c 3 0 0 1 1 0 .259
Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .219
Cordero lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .150
a-Araúz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Oakland 010 021 000_4 8 1
Boston 100 000 000_1 5 0

a-struck out for Cordero in the 9th.

E_Kaprielian (1). LOB_Oakland 4, Boston 8. 2B_Chapman (4), Murphy (5), Andrus (5), Canha (5), Gonzalez 2 (9), Renfroe (5), Devers (11). HR_Olson (8), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Murphy (14), Lowrie (23), Olson (22), Vázquez (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Moreland, Lowrie); Boston 5 (Renfroe, Verdugo, Chavis, Devers). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Boston 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Lowrie.

DP_Oakland 1 (Olson, Murphy, Lowrie, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kaprielian, W, 1-0 5 4 1 1 3 6 95 1.80
Smith, H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 23 1.29
Trivino, H, 4 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 3.66
Diekman, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.12
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodríguez, L, 5-1 6 7 4 4 1 9 99 4.15
Bazardo 2 1 0 0 0 2 28 0.00
Brice 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 7.59

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:59. A_9,272 (37,755).

Sports News

