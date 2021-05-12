Oakland 4, Boston 1

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|3
|1
|12
|
|Canha lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.266
|Laureano cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Brown lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Piscotty rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.188
|Moreland dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|4
|10
|
|Gonzalez 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Verdugo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Cordero lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|a-Araúz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Oakland
|010
|021
|000_4
|8
|1
|Boston
|100
|000
|000_1
|5
|0
a-struck out for Cordero in the 9th.
E_Kaprielian (1). LOB_Oakland 4, Boston 8. 2B_Chapman (4), Murphy (5), Andrus (5), Canha (5), Gonzalez 2 (9), Renfroe (5), Devers (11). HR_Olson (8), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Murphy (14), Lowrie (23), Olson (22), Vázquez (15).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Moreland, Lowrie); Boston 5 (Renfroe, Verdugo, Chavis, Devers). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Boston 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Lowrie.
DP_Oakland 1 (Olson, Murphy, Lowrie, Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian, W, 1-0
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|95
|1.80
|Smith, H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|1.29
|Trivino, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.66
|Diekman, S, 5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.12
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodríguez, L, 5-1
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|9
|99
|4.15
|Bazardo
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|0.00
|Brice
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|7.59
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:59. A_9,272 (37,755).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments