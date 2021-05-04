Trending:
Oakland 5, Toronto 4

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 12:41 am
< a min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 9 3 1 10
Biggio rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .179
Bichette ss 4 1 1 1 0 3 .266
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .356
Hernández lf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .239
Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .296
Semien 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .231
Panik 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Jansen c 4 1 0 0 0 1 .077
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 9 5 4 8
Canha dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Laureano cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .243
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .303
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .200
Lowrie 2b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .275
Brown lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Piscotty rf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .222
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .155
Kemp lf-2b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .194
Toronto 003 000 010_4 9 0
Oakland 030 020 00x_5 9 0

LOB_Toronto 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (5), Chapman (3), Lowrie 2 (8). HR_Piscotty (3), off Matz; Laureano (6), off Matz. RBIs_Bichette (17), Hernández 2 (7), Lowrie (20), Piscotty 2 (7), Laureano 2 (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Semien, Panik); Oakland 3 (Andrus, Kemp, Chapman). RISP_Toronto 4 for 9; Oakland 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Canha. GIDP_Murphy.

DP_Toronto 1 (Panik, Semien, Guerrero Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz, L, 4-2 5 7 5 5 1 6 92 4.78
Bergen 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 30 0.00
Mayza 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 28 0.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas, W, 3-2 6 7 3 3 1 4 88 5.87
Romo, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 7.59
Trivino, H, 3 1 2 1 1 0 2 20 1.59
Diekman, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.03

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 1-0. HBP_Matz (Canha). WP_Trivino.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:45. A_2,944 (46,847).

