Oakland 5, Toronto 4

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|3
|1
|10
|
|Biggio rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.266
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.356
|Hernández lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.239
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Panik 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|4
|8
|
|Canha dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.243
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.303
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Brown lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Piscotty rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.222
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.155
|Kemp lf-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.194
|Toronto
|003
|000
|010_4
|9
|0
|Oakland
|030
|020
|00x_5
|9
|0
LOB_Toronto 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (5), Chapman (3), Lowrie 2 (8). HR_Piscotty (3), off Matz; Laureano (6), off Matz. RBIs_Bichette (17), Hernández 2 (7), Lowrie (20), Piscotty 2 (7), Laureano 2 (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Semien, Panik); Oakland 3 (Andrus, Kemp, Chapman). RISP_Toronto 4 for 9; Oakland 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Canha. GIDP_Murphy.
DP_Toronto 1 (Panik, Semien, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, L, 4-2
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|6
|92
|4.78
|Bergen
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|0.00
|Mayza
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|28
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, W, 3-2
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|88
|5.87
|Romo, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|7.59
|Trivino, H, 3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|1.59
|Diekman, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.03
Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 1-0. HBP_Matz (Canha). WP_Trivino.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:45. A_2,944 (46,847).
