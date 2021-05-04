Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 5, Toronto 4

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 12:43 am
< a min read
      
Toronto Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 9 3 Totals 31 5 9 5
Biggio rf 5 1 1 0 Canha dh 3 0 1 0
Bichette ss 4 1 1 1 Laureano cf 4 1 2 2
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 3 0 Murphy c 4 0 0 0
Hernández lf 4 0 1 2 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0
Semien 2b 3 0 1 0 Lowrie 2b 4 1 3 1
Panik 3b 4 0 0 0 Brown lf 0 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 1 0 Piscotty rf 3 1 2 2
Jansen c 4 1 0 0 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0
Kemp lf-2b 3 1 0 0
Toronto 003 000 010 4
Oakland 030 020 00x 5

DP_Toronto 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Toronto 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (5), Chapman (3), Lowrie 2 (8). HR_Piscotty (3), Laureano (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Matz L,4-2 5 7 5 5 1 6
Bergen 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 1
Mayza 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Oakland
Montas W,3-2 6 7 3 3 1 4
Romo H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Trivino H,3 1 2 1 1 0 2
Diekman S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Matz (Canha). WP_Trivino.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gabe Morales.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_2:45. A_2,944 (46,847).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NOAA's Ken Graham earns Sammies nomination for leadership during record hurricane season