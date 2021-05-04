Oakland 5, Toronto 4

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|
|Biggio rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Canha dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Panik 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kemp lf-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|003
|000
|010
|—
|4
|Oakland
|030
|020
|00x
|—
|5
DP_Toronto 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Toronto 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (5), Chapman (3), Lowrie 2 (8). HR_Piscotty (3), Laureano (6).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Matz L,4-2
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|6
|Bergen
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mayza
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas W,3-2
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Romo H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Trivino H,3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Diekman S,3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Matz (Canha). WP_Trivino.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:45. A_2,944 (46,847).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments