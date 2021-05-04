Oakland 5, Toronto 4

Toronto Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 9 3 Totals 31 5 9 5 Biggio rf 5 1 1 0 Canha dh 3 0 1 0 Bichette ss 4 1 1 1 Laureano cf 4 1 2 2 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 3 0 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Hernández lf 4 0 1 2 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 Semien 2b 3 0 1 0 Lowrie 2b 4 1 3 1 Panik 3b 4 0 0 0 Brown lf 0 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 1 0 Piscotty rf 3 1 2 2 Jansen c 4 1 0 0 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Kemp lf-2b 3 1 0 0

Toronto 003 000 010 — 4 Oakland 030 020 00x — 5

DP_Toronto 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Toronto 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (5), Chapman (3), Lowrie 2 (8). HR_Piscotty (3), Laureano (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Matz L,4-2 5 7 5 5 1 6 Bergen 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 Mayza 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1

Oakland Montas W,3-2 6 7 3 3 1 4 Romo H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Trivino H,3 1 2 1 1 0 2 Diekman S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Matz (Canha). WP_Trivino.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:45. A_2,944 (46,847).

