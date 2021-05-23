Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|5
|4
|3
|
|Canha lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|b-Barrera ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.214
|Laureano cf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.260
|Pinder dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|1-Kemp pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|a-Brown ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.216
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Garcia c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.174
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|1
|10
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.266
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.268
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.318
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Rojas rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|c-Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Lagares cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Fletcher 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Oakland
|101
|001
|120_6
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|020_2
|5
|1
a-grounded out for Piscotty in the 6th. b-grounded out for Canha in the 8th. c-struck out for Rojas in the 9th.
1-ran for Lowrie in the 8th.
E_J.Iglesias (10). LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Canha (7), Pinder (4), Laureano (7), Ohtani (11). 3B_Canha (2), Ohtani (3). HR_Olson (11), off Claudio; Garcia (2), off Strickland; Brown (7), off J.Guerra. RBIs_Chapman (20), Olson (27), Garcia (3), Brown 2 (16), J.Iglesias (14), Ohtani (34). SB_J.Iglesias (2). SF_Chapman.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Pinder 2, Andrus); Los Angeles 3 (Walsh, Rendon 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Olson, Brown. GIDP_Olson, Laureano.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (J.Iglesias, Walsh; J.Iglesias, Fletcher, Walsh).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 4-2
|7
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|95
|3.69
|Petit
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.42
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.15
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, L, 0-1
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|83
|4.96
|Claudio
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|4.67
|Strickland
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|7.36
|J.Guerra
|2
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|34
|6.17
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0, Strickland 1-0, J.Guerra 1-0. IBB_off J.Guerra (Olson). HBP_Sandoval (Canha). PB_Garcia (3).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:02. A_15,151 (45,517).
