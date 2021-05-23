Trending:
Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 2

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 1:24 am
1 min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 9 5 4 3
Canha lf 3 2 2 0 0 0 .257
b-Barrera ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chapman 3b 2 0 0 1 2 0 .214
Laureano cf 5 0 3 0 0 0 .267
Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .260
Pinder dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294
Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .250
1-Kemp pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .232
Piscotty rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .198
a-Brown ph-rf 2 1 1 2 0 0 .216
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .178
Garcia c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .174
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 5 2 1 10
J.Iglesias ss 3 1 0 1 1 1 .266
Ohtani dh 4 0 2 1 0 2 .268
Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .318
Upton lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Rojas rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .188
c-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Lagares cf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .237
Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .183
Fletcher 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .251
Oakland 101 001 120_6 9 0
Los Angeles 000 000 020_2 5 1

a-grounded out for Piscotty in the 6th. b-grounded out for Canha in the 8th. c-struck out for Rojas in the 9th.

1-ran for Lowrie in the 8th.

E_J.Iglesias (10). LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Canha (7), Pinder (4), Laureano (7), Ohtani (11). 3B_Canha (2), Ohtani (3). HR_Olson (11), off Claudio; Garcia (2), off Strickland; Brown (7), off J.Guerra. RBIs_Chapman (20), Olson (27), Garcia (3), Brown 2 (16), J.Iglesias (14), Ohtani (34). SB_J.Iglesias (2). SF_Chapman.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Pinder 2, Andrus); Los Angeles 3 (Walsh, Rendon 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Olson, Brown. GIDP_Olson, Laureano.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (J.Iglesias, Walsh; J.Iglesias, Fletcher, Walsh).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt, W, 4-2 7 2-3 5 2 2 1 8 95 3.69
Petit 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.42
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.15
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sandoval, L, 0-1 5 4 2 2 2 3 83 4.96
Claudio 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 11 4.67
Strickland 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 16 7.36
J.Guerra 2 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 34 6.17

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0, Strickland 1-0, J.Guerra 1-0. IBB_off J.Guerra (Olson). HBP_Sandoval (Canha). PB_Garcia (3).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:02. A_15,151 (45,517).

