Oakland 6, Minnesota 1

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 7 6 4 9 Laureano cf 5 1 1 1 0 3 .239 Moreland dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .237 b-Canha ph-dh 2 1 1 1 0 0 .241 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Chapman 3b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .216 Piscotty rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .217 Brown lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .217 c-Pinder ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .300 Murphy c 4 1 1 2 0 2 .196 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .180

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 6 1 2 5 Arraez lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Donaldson 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .279 Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Larnach rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .133 Astudillo 1b-c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .316 Kepler cf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .207 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .241 Rortvedt c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .111 a-Sanó ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .119

Oakland 001 022 010_6 7 1 Minnesota 000 001 000_1 6 0

a-struck out for Rortvedt in the 7th. b-homered for Moreland in the 8th. c-walked for Brown in the 9th.

E_Andrus (5). LOB_Oakland 5, Minnesota 7. 2B_Moreland (4), Astudillo (4). HR_Laureano (8), off Shoemaker; Murphy (5), off Shoemaker; Piscotty (4), off Shoemaker; Canha (6), off Law; Donaldson (4), off Montas. RBIs_Laureano (16), Murphy 2 (16), Piscotty 2 (10), Canha (10), Donaldson (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Olson, Canha); Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Arraez). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Minnesota 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Donaldson, Simmons. GIDP_Donaldson.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, W, 5-2 6 4 1 1 1 4 94 4.93 Smith 1 2 0 0 0 1 12 1.12 Petit 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.79 Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 3.48

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Shoemaker, L, 2-4 6 5 5 5 2 4 92 6.62 Law 2 1 1 1 1 4 35 3.60 Thielbar 1 1 0 0 1 1 29 5.02

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, John Libka; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:00. A_9,778 (38,544).

