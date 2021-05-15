Oakland 6, Minnesota 1

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|4
|9
|
|Laureano cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.239
|Moreland dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|b-Canha ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.216
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.217
|Brown lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|c-Pinder ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.196
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|2
|5
|
|Arraez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Larnach rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Astudillo 1b-c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Kepler cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.207
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Rortvedt c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|a-Sanó ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.119
|Oakland
|001
|022
|010_6
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|000_1
|6
|0
a-struck out for Rortvedt in the 7th. b-homered for Moreland in the 8th. c-walked for Brown in the 9th.
E_Andrus (5). LOB_Oakland 5, Minnesota 7. 2B_Moreland (4), Astudillo (4). HR_Laureano (8), off Shoemaker; Murphy (5), off Shoemaker; Piscotty (4), off Shoemaker; Canha (6), off Law; Donaldson (4), off Montas. RBIs_Laureano (16), Murphy 2 (16), Piscotty 2 (10), Canha (10), Donaldson (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Olson, Canha); Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Arraez). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Minnesota 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Donaldson, Simmons. GIDP_Donaldson.
DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, W, 5-2
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|94
|4.93
|Smith
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.12
|Petit
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.79
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.48
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shoemaker, L, 2-4
|6
|
|5
|5
|5
|2
|4
|92
|6.62
|Law
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|35
|3.60
|Thielbar
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|5.02
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, John Libka; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:00. A_9,778 (38,544).
