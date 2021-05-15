Trending:
Oakland 6, Minnesota 1

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 12:21 am
< a min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 7 6 4 9
Laureano cf 5 1 1 1 0 3 .239
Moreland dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .237
b-Canha ph-dh 2 1 1 1 0 0 .241
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Chapman 3b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .216
Piscotty rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .217
Brown lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .217
c-Pinder ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .300
Murphy c 4 1 1 2 0 2 .196
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .180
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 6 1 2 5
Arraez lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282
Donaldson 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .279
Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Larnach rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .133
Astudillo 1b-c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .316
Kepler cf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .207
Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .241
Rortvedt c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .111
a-Sanó ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .119
Oakland 001 022 010_6 7 1
Minnesota 000 001 000_1 6 0

a-struck out for Rortvedt in the 7th. b-homered for Moreland in the 8th. c-walked for Brown in the 9th.

E_Andrus (5). LOB_Oakland 5, Minnesota 7. 2B_Moreland (4), Astudillo (4). HR_Laureano (8), off Shoemaker; Murphy (5), off Shoemaker; Piscotty (4), off Shoemaker; Canha (6), off Law; Donaldson (4), off Montas. RBIs_Laureano (16), Murphy 2 (16), Piscotty 2 (10), Canha (10), Donaldson (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Olson, Canha); Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Arraez). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Minnesota 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Donaldson, Simmons. GIDP_Donaldson.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas, W, 5-2 6 4 1 1 1 4 94 4.93
Smith 1 2 0 0 0 1 12 1.12
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.79
Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 3.48
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Shoemaker, L, 2-4 6 5 5 5 2 4 92 6.62
Law 2 1 1 1 1 4 35 3.60
Thielbar 1 1 0 0 1 1 29 5.02

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, John Libka; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:00. A_9,778 (38,544).

