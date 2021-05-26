Oakland 6, Seattle 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 7 3 3 5 Kelenic rf 5 0 0 1 0 0 .157 Haniger dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .262 Seager 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .230 Lewis cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .255 France 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .239 Walton lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179 a-Nottingham ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .067 Campbell 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Godoy c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .182 b-T.Murphy ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .138

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 6 8 6 6 5 Canha dh 2 2 0 0 2 1 .256 Olson 1b 3 1 1 2 0 2 .264 Laureano cf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .263 Brown lf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .232 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .208 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Kemp 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .254 Andrus ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .197 Garcia c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .184

Seattle 000 000 030_3 7 0 Oakland 201 300 00x_6 8 0

a-popped out for Walton in the 9th. b-walked for Godoy in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Haniger (13), Brown (5). HR_Olson (13), off Dugger. RBIs_Kelenic (6), Haniger (33), Seager (31), Brown 2 (21), Chapman (21), Olson 2 (30), Laureano (22). SF_Chapman, Olson.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Walton, Kelenic); Oakland 3 (Piscotty 2). RISP_Seattle 2 for 6; Oakland 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Kelenic. LIDP_Garcia. GIDP_Canha, Garcia.

DP_Seattle 3 (Seager, France, Campbell; France, Campbell, France; Seager, France, Campbell).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dugger, L, 0-1 3 1-3 5 5 5 3 1 59 6.06 Mills 1 2-3 3 1 1 2 1 37 10.80 Misiewicz 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 5.29 Ramirez 2 0 0 0 1 1 22 6.75

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kaprielian, W, 2-0 7 2 0 0 2 4 94 1.53 Petit 2-3 4 3 3 0 0 27 3.38 Diekman, S, 6-8 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 30 2.95

Inherited runners-scored_Mills 2-2, Diekman 1-0. HBP_Dugger (Garcia). WP_Mills.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:01. A_3,571 (46,847).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.