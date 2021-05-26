Trending:
Oakland 6, Seattle 3

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 1:03 am
< a min read
      
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 7 3 3 5
Kelenic rf 5 0 0 1 0 0 .157
Haniger dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .262
Seager 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .230
Lewis cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .255
France 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .239
Walton lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179
a-Nottingham ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .067
Campbell 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Godoy c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .182
b-T.Murphy ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .138
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 6 8 6 6 5
Canha dh 2 2 0 0 2 1 .256
Olson 1b 3 1 1 2 0 2 .264
Laureano cf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .263
Brown lf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .232
Chapman 3b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .208
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Kemp 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .254
Andrus ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .197
Garcia c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .184
Seattle 000 000 030_3 7 0
Oakland 201 300 00x_6 8 0

a-popped out for Walton in the 9th. b-walked for Godoy in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Haniger (13), Brown (5). HR_Olson (13), off Dugger. RBIs_Kelenic (6), Haniger (33), Seager (31), Brown 2 (21), Chapman (21), Olson 2 (30), Laureano (22). SF_Chapman, Olson.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Walton, Kelenic); Oakland 3 (Piscotty 2). RISP_Seattle 2 for 6; Oakland 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Kelenic. LIDP_Garcia. GIDP_Canha, Garcia.

DP_Seattle 3 (Seager, France, Campbell; France, Campbell, France; Seager, France, Campbell).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dugger, L, 0-1 3 1-3 5 5 5 3 1 59 6.06
Mills 1 2-3 3 1 1 2 1 37 10.80
Misiewicz 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 5.29
Ramirez 2 0 0 0 1 1 22 6.75
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kaprielian, W, 2-0 7 2 0 0 2 4 94 1.53
Petit 2-3 4 3 3 0 0 27 3.38
Diekman, S, 6-8 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 30 2.95

Inherited runners-scored_Mills 2-2, Diekman 1-0. HBP_Dugger (Garcia). WP_Mills.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:01. A_3,571 (46,847).

