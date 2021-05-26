Oakland 6, Seattle 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|3
|5
|
|Kelenic rf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.157
|Haniger dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Lewis cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|France 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Walton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|a-Nottingham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|Campbell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Godoy c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|b-T.Murphy ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.138
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|6
|8
|6
|6
|5
|
|Canha dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.256
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.264
|Laureano cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.263
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.232
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.208
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Garcia c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Seattle
|000
|000
|030_3
|7
|0
|Oakland
|201
|300
|00x_6
|8
|0
a-popped out for Walton in the 9th. b-walked for Godoy in the 9th.
LOB_Seattle 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Haniger (13), Brown (5). HR_Olson (13), off Dugger. RBIs_Kelenic (6), Haniger (33), Seager (31), Brown 2 (21), Chapman (21), Olson 2 (30), Laureano (22). SF_Chapman, Olson.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Walton, Kelenic); Oakland 3 (Piscotty 2). RISP_Seattle 2 for 6; Oakland 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Kelenic. LIDP_Garcia. GIDP_Canha, Garcia.
DP_Seattle 3 (Seager, France, Campbell; France, Campbell, France; Seager, France, Campbell).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dugger, L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|1
|59
|6.06
|Mills
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|37
|10.80
|Misiewicz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.29
|Ramirez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|6.75
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian, W, 2-0
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|94
|1.53
|Petit
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|27
|3.38
|Diekman, S, 6-8
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|2.95
Inherited runners-scored_Mills 2-2, Diekman 1-0. HBP_Dugger (Garcia). WP_Mills.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:01. A_3,571 (46,847).
