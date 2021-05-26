Oakland 6, Seattle 3

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|27
|6
|8
|6
|
|Kelenic rf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|
|Canha dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Haniger dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Laureano cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lewis cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|France 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nottingham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Campbell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Garcia c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Godoy c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|T.Murphy ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|Oakland
|201
|300
|00x
|—
|6
DP_Seattle 3, Oakland 0. LOB_Seattle 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Haniger (13), Brown (5). HR_Olson (13). SF_Chapman (5), Olson (2).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dugger L,0-1
|3
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Mills
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Misiewicz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ramirez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kaprielian W,2-0
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Petit
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Diekman S,6-8
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Dugger (Garcia). WP_Mills.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:01. A_3,571 (46,847).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments