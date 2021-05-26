Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 6, Seattle 3

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 1:05 am
< a min read
      
Seattle Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 27 6 8 6
Kelenic rf 5 0 0 1 Canha dh 2 2 0 0
Haniger dh 4 1 2 1 Olson 1b 3 1 1 2
Seager 3b 4 0 1 1 Laureano cf 2 1 1 1
Lewis cf 4 0 1 0 Brown lf 4 0 2 2
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 1
France 2b 3 0 1 0 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0
Walton lf 3 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 3 0 1 0
Nottingham ph 1 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 1 2 0
Campbell 1b 4 1 1 0 Garcia c 3 1 1 0
Godoy c 2 1 1 0
T.Murphy ph 0 0 0 0
Seattle 000 000 030 3
Oakland 201 300 00x 6

DP_Seattle 3, Oakland 0. LOB_Seattle 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Haniger (13), Brown (5). HR_Olson (13). SF_Chapman (5), Olson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Dugger L,0-1 3 1-3 5 5 5 3 1
Mills 1 2-3 3 1 1 2 1
Misiewicz 1 0 0 0 0 2
Ramirez 2 0 0 0 1 1
Oakland
Kaprielian W,2-0 7 2 0 0 2 4
Petit 2-3 4 3 3 0 0
Diekman S,6-8 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_Dugger (Garcia). WP_Mills.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_3:01. A_3,571 (46,847).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor reunites with family after seventh-month deployment on the USS Somerset