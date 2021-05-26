Oakland 6, Seattle 3

Seattle Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 27 6 8 6 Kelenic rf 5 0 0 1 Canha dh 2 2 0 0 Haniger dh 4 1 2 1 Olson 1b 3 1 1 2 Seager 3b 4 0 1 1 Laureano cf 2 1 1 1 Lewis cf 4 0 1 0 Brown lf 4 0 2 2 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 1 France 2b 3 0 1 0 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 Walton lf 3 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 3 0 1 0 Nottingham ph 1 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 1 2 0 Campbell 1b 4 1 1 0 Garcia c 3 1 1 0 Godoy c 2 1 1 0 T.Murphy ph 0 0 0 0

Seattle 000 000 030 — 3 Oakland 201 300 00x — 6

DP_Seattle 3, Oakland 0. LOB_Seattle 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Haniger (13), Brown (5). HR_Olson (13). SF_Chapman (5), Olson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Dugger L,0-1 3 1-3 5 5 5 3 1 Mills 1 2-3 3 1 1 2 1 Misiewicz 1 0 0 0 0 2 Ramirez 2 0 0 0 1 1

Oakland Kaprielian W,2-0 7 2 0 0 2 4 Petit 2-3 4 3 3 0 0 Diekman S,6-8 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_Dugger (Garcia). WP_Mills.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:01. A_3,571 (46,847).

