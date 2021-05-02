Trending:
Oakland 7, Baltimore 5

By The Associated Press
May 2, 2021 7:28 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 5 10 5 Totals 34 7 11 6
Mullins cf 5 0 0 0 Canha lf 4 1 1 0
Hays lf 4 2 2 1 Laureano cf 5 2 2 2
Mancini 1b 5 0 2 3 Murphy c 2 1 0 0
Franco 3b 5 0 0 0 Olson 1b 5 2 3 2
Severino c 4 1 1 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0
Mountcastle dh 4 0 2 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 3 2
Galvis ss 4 0 1 1 Moreland dh 3 0 0 0
Stewart rf 4 1 1 0 Piscotty rf 2 0 0 0
Urías 2b 2 1 0 0 Brown ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Ruiz ph 1 0 1 0 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0
Baltimore 011 020 100 5
Oakland 202 000 12x 7

E_Stewart (1), Urías 2 (3), Andrus (4). LOB_Baltimore 8, Oakland 9. 2B_Severino (3), Mountcastle (6), Ruiz (3), Olson (6). HR_Hays (4), Olson (7), Laureano (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Zimmermann 4 2-3 7 4 3 2 4
Plutko 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Fry BS,1-3 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2
Lakins Sr. L,1-2 2-3 2 2 2 1 0
Oakland
Manaea 5 7 4 4 0 5
Weems 1 0 0 0 0 0
Diekman 1 1 1 0 1 2
Petit W,4-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Trivino S,5-5 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_Zimmermann 2 (Canha,Murphy). WP_Manaea(2).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:03. A_5,862 (46,847).

