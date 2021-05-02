Oakland 7, Baltimore 5

|Baltimore
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|6
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hays lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Laureano cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Mancini 1b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Murphy c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Severino c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Moreland dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Brown ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|011
|020
|100
|—
|5
|Oakland
|202
|000
|12x
|—
|7
E_Stewart (1), Urías 2 (3), Andrus (4). LOB_Baltimore 8, Oakland 9. 2B_Severino (3), Mountcastle (6), Ruiz (3), Olson (6). HR_Hays (4), Olson (7), Laureano (5).
|Baltimore
|Zimmermann
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|3
|2
|4
|Plutko
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Fry BS,1-3
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Lakins Sr. L,1-2
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Oakland
|Manaea
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|0
|5
|Weems
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diekman
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Petit W,4-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino S,5-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Zimmermann 2 (Canha,Murphy). WP_Manaea(2).
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:03. A_5,862 (46,847).
