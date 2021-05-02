Trending:
Oakland 7, Baltimore 5

By The Associated Press
May 2, 2021 7:26 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 5 10 5 2 7
Mullins cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .321
Hays lf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .250
Mancini 1b 5 0 2 3 0 1 .243
Franco 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Severino c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .260
Mountcastle dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .214
Galvis ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .266
Stewart rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .188
Urías 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .159
b-Ruiz ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .167
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 11 6 4 7
Canha lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .252
Laureano cf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .233
Murphy c 2 1 0 0 2 1 .200
Olson 1b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .314
Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .198
Lowrie 2b 4 0 3 2 0 0 .255
Moreland dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .221
Piscotty rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200
a-Brown ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .160
Baltimore 011 020 100_5 10 3
Oakland 202 000 12x_7 11 1

a-struck out for Piscotty in the 5th. b-doubled for Urías in the 9th.

E_Stewart (1), Urías 2 (3), Andrus (4). LOB_Baltimore 8, Oakland 9. 2B_Severino (3), Mountcastle (6), Ruiz (3), Olson (6). HR_Hays (4), off Manaea; Olson (7), off Zimmermann; Laureano (5), off Lakins Sr.. RBIs_Galvis (7), Hays (10), Mancini 3 (21), Lowrie 2 (19), Olson 2 (19), Laureano 2 (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Franco 3, Stewart); Oakland 3 (Moreland, Murphy, Brown). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 12; Oakland 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Lowrie.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann 4 2-3 7 4 3 2 4 87 5.40
Plutko 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 1.10
Fry, BS, 1-3 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 18 1.59
Lakins Sr., L, 1-2 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 14 2.08
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea 5 7 4 4 0 5 91 3.48
Weems 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 2.70
Diekman 1 1 1 0 1 2 24 2.19
Petit, W, 4-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 1.04
Trivino, S, 5-5 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 1.12

Inherited runners-scored_Plutko 2-0, Fry 1-0. HBP_Zimmermann 2 (Canha,Murphy). WP_Manaea(2).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:03. A_5,862 (46,847).

