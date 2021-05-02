Oakland 7, Baltimore 5

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|10
|5
|2
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Hays lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Mancini 1b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.243
|Franco 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Severino c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Stewart rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Urías 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.159
|b-Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|6
|4
|7
|
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Laureano cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.233
|Murphy c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.200
|Olson 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.314
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Moreland dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.221
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Brown ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Baltimore
|011
|020
|100_5
|10
|3
|Oakland
|202
|000
|12x_7
|11
|1
a-struck out for Piscotty in the 5th. b-doubled for Urías in the 9th.
E_Stewart (1), Urías 2 (3), Andrus (4). LOB_Baltimore 8, Oakland 9. 2B_Severino (3), Mountcastle (6), Ruiz (3), Olson (6). HR_Hays (4), off Manaea; Olson (7), off Zimmermann; Laureano (5), off Lakins Sr.. RBIs_Galvis (7), Hays (10), Mancini 3 (21), Lowrie 2 (19), Olson 2 (19), Laureano 2 (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Franco 3, Stewart); Oakland 3 (Moreland, Murphy, Brown). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 12; Oakland 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Lowrie.
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|3
|2
|4
|87
|5.40
|Plutko
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|1.10
|Fry, BS, 1-3
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|1.59
|Lakins Sr., L, 1-2
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|2.08
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|0
|5
|91
|3.48
|Weems
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.70
|Diekman
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|24
|2.19
|Petit, W, 4-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.04
|Trivino, S, 5-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|1.12
Inherited runners-scored_Plutko 2-0, Fry 1-0. HBP_Zimmermann 2 (Canha,Murphy). WP_Manaea(2).
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:03. A_5,862 (46,847).
