Oakland 7, Baltimore 5

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 5 10 5 2 7 Mullins cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .321 Hays lf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .250 Mancini 1b 5 0 2 3 0 1 .243 Franco 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Severino c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .260 Mountcastle dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .214 Galvis ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .266 Stewart rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .188 Urías 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .159 b-Ruiz ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .167

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 11 6 4 7 Canha lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .252 Laureano cf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .233 Murphy c 2 1 0 0 2 1 .200 Olson 1b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .314 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .198 Lowrie 2b 4 0 3 2 0 0 .255 Moreland dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .221 Piscotty rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200 a-Brown ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .160

Baltimore 011 020 100_5 10 3 Oakland 202 000 12x_7 11 1

a-struck out for Piscotty in the 5th. b-doubled for Urías in the 9th.

E_Stewart (1), Urías 2 (3), Andrus (4). LOB_Baltimore 8, Oakland 9. 2B_Severino (3), Mountcastle (6), Ruiz (3), Olson (6). HR_Hays (4), off Manaea; Olson (7), off Zimmermann; Laureano (5), off Lakins Sr.. RBIs_Galvis (7), Hays (10), Mancini 3 (21), Lowrie 2 (19), Olson 2 (19), Laureano 2 (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Franco 3, Stewart); Oakland 3 (Moreland, Murphy, Brown). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 12; Oakland 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Lowrie.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann 4 2-3 7 4 3 2 4 87 5.40 Plutko 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 1.10 Fry, BS, 1-3 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 18 1.59 Lakins Sr., L, 1-2 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 14 2.08

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea 5 7 4 4 0 5 91 3.48 Weems 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 2.70 Diekman 1 1 1 0 1 2 24 2.19 Petit, W, 4-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 1.04 Trivino, S, 5-5 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 1.12

Inherited runners-scored_Plutko 2-0, Fry 1-0. HBP_Zimmermann 2 (Canha,Murphy). WP_Manaea(2).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:03. A_5,862 (46,847).

