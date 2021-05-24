On Air: The Search for Accountability
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oilers’ Archibald suspended for Game 4 against Winnipeg

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 2:33 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald has been suspended one game for clipping Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley during Game 3 of their first-round series in Winnipeg on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 11:11 of the third period. Archibald was assessed a minor penalty for tripping.

The Jets, who were trailing 4-1 at the time, scored on the ensuing power play. Winnipeg scored three goals in a 3:03 span of the third period to force overtime before Nikolaj Ehlers’ second goal of the game gave the Jets a 5-4 comeback victory and a 3-0 series lead.

Archibald will miss Monday night’s Game 4 in Winnipeg.

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of State Blinken takes an aerial tour of Ice Cap and Fjords