Oklahoma men’s basketball signs four transfers

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — New Oklahoma coach Porter Moser has signed brothers Tanner and Jacob Groves from Eastern Washington, Ethan Chargois from SMU and Jordan Goldwire from Duke as transfers.

Tanner Groves, the 2021 Big Sky Conference Player of the Year, averaged 17.2 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 56.0% from the field as a junior this past season. The 6-foot-9 forward comes to Norman with up to two years of eligibility remaining.

Jacob Groves, a 6-7 forward, averaged 9.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 55.2% from the field as a sophomore this past season.

Chargois, a 6-9 forward, started 86 of his 108 career games at SMU and averaged 9.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists with the Mustangs.

Goldwire, a 6-2 point guard, joins the Sooners as a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining after playing in 116 games at Duke. He averaged 5.8 points, 4.0 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals last season.

The quartet announced Monday joins returning senior guards Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless, junior forward Jalen Hill and redshirt sophomore center Rick Issanza. Oklahoma’s freshman signees are guards Bijan Cortes, Alston Mason and CJ Noland.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.