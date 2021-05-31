Trending:
Orioles look to end 13-game slide against Twins

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Minnesota Twins (21-31, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (17-36, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (5-2, 3.68 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (1-6, 5.80 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last 13 games.

The Orioles are 6-18 on their home turf. Baltimore is slugging .383 as a unit. Trey Mancini leads the club with a .516 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Twins are 9-14 on the road. Minnesota has hit 71 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 10, averaging one every 15.8 at-bats.

The Twins won the last meeting 3-2. Michael Pineda notched his third victory and Miguel Sano went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Jorge Lopez registered his sixth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 24 extra base hits and is batting .274.

Mitch Garver leads the Twins with 16 extra base hits and is batting .230.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 0-10, .228 batting average, 6.63 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Twins: 7-3, .234 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Chris Davis: (back).

Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Kenta Maeda: (groin), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Shaun Anderson: (quad), Max Kepler: (hamstring), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Luis Arraez: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

