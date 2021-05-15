Orioles look to end 3-game skid against Yankees

New York Yankees (21-17, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (16-22, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (2-2, 4.02 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (1-3, 5.63 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +147, Yankees -169; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Orioles are 7-11 against AL East opponents. Baltimore has a collective batting average of .229 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .313.

The Yankees are 10-13 against teams from the AL East. New York has a team on-base percentage of .313, good for fourth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the lineup with a mark of .375.

The Yankees won the last meeting 5-4. Corey Kluber earned his third victory and Judge went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBIs for New York. Travis Lakins Sr. took his fourth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .520.

Judge leads the Yankees with 10 home runs and has 21 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .233 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .214 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (left hamstring), Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Anthony Santander: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O’Day: (right rotator cuff), Zack Britton: (elbow), Gleyber Torres: (covid-19), Rougned Odor: (knee), Giancarlo Stanton: (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

