Orioles look to end 5-game slide against Nationals

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (17-28, fifth in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (19-23, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-4, 5.93 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (2-3, 6.10 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -186, Orioles +158; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Nationals are 11-10 in home games in 2020. Washington ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .257 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .320.

The Orioles are 11-10 on the road. Baltimore has slugged .379 this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with a mark of .520.

The Nationals won the last meeting 12-9. Daniel Hudson earned his third victory and Ryan Zimmerman went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Washington. Adam Plutko took his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Nationals with 19 extra base hits and is batting .320.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 22 extra base hits and 39 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .291 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Orioles: 1-9, .230 batting average, 7.82 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Tanner Rainey: (undisclosed), Erick Fedde: (undisclosed), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Victor Robles: (ankle).

Orioles: Dillon Tate: (left hamstring), Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Chris Davis: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

